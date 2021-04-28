The Biggest 2021 Gaming Events to Add To Your Calendar

Connect with us

Brazil Independent Games Festival
Credit: Brazil Independent Games Festival

The gaming industry has been growing for such a long time now and with each new event comes more profit for the industry.

With more people tuning into online events and esports tournaments than ever before, 2021 is shaping up to be a big year when it comes to gaming events.

If you are looking for something to keep you busy this year, keep read as we have gathered some of the biggest events that you won’t want to miss.

Brazil Independent Games Festival

If you enjoy playing independent games, then you are going to need to attend the Brazil Independent Games Festival. This event will be taking place digitally between 5th and 9th May 2021. For those who are living in Brazil or enjoy the Latin American market of games, this event is not to be missed. When it comes to the B2B market in this region, this is one of the most important events of the year.

A MAZE.

Taking place online on 21st July, A MAZE. is an event that brings together the best independent games, arthouse games and playful media around the world. This event takes place in Berlin and will last for a few days focusing on talks and workshops from professionals. Those who are invited include VR creators, musicians, game designers and other creatives who want to get a slice of the action.

Insert Image: https://pixabay.com/photos/concert-audience-lights-spectators-1150042/  Image Source: Pixabay

WSOP

The World Series of Poker is back this year with another line up of excellent events. While this huge event in the poker world had somewhat of a dip last year, it is back for 2021 and looks as if it is going to be bigger than ever. Expect the Main Event to take place in November and tons of big prizes to be won in all categories. If you want to brush up on your online poker skills before the World Series of Poker begins, we recommend checking out an online site like GGPoker, for no other reason than it is the world’s largest supplier of online casino poker.

Steam Next Fest

If you have never heard of the Steam Next Fest before then you should know that this event was previously branded as the Steam Game Festival. Taking place between June 16-22 this year, you can expect some upcoming games to be revealed at this festival. Gamers around the world are very excited to see what is next and this festival rarely disappoints.

Ubisoft Forward

On the first day of the E3 conference, you can expect the Ubisoft Forward event to take place. This event will begin at 12pm on June 12 and there are some exciting games being lined up for the big reveal. Some are speculating that Splinter Cell could finally show up in this event so make sure to attend if you can.

Origins Game Fair

Finally, you should make sure to add the Origins Game Fair 2021 to your calendar. This event will be taking place in the Greater Columbus Convention Centre so don’t miss out. This event has been running since 1975 and it attracts a large crowd every single year.

Attend As Many As Possible

If you are a gamer hoping to make the most of 2021 then we recommend that you attend as many of these events as you can. The great thing about most of them is that they will be taking place online so anyone can attend from around the world. If you miss the events, you can usually catch up afterwards online so don’t miss out on the fun. We know for sure that the World Series of Poker and the Steam Next Fest are both going to be big events this year.

