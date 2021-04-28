Connect with us

Nate Barnes to release ‘You Ain’t Pretty’ EP in June

The newcomer’s EP looks set to build on his fast-rising success.

Published

Nate Barnes
Credit: Justin Mayotte

Quartz Hill Records artist Nate Barnes will release debut EP ‘You Ain’t Pretty’ on 4th June it has been announced.

You can pre-save the EP at https://orcd.co/youaintprettyep and the title track, which was released in 2000, is available now.

A relative unknown when he released the song ‘You Ain’t Pretty’, Barnes has built a solid fanbase with more than 15 million impressions on TikTok, over 3 million YouTube views and 1.2 million streams.

“This collection of songs is near and dear to my heart. There are some up-tempo barnburners as well as some soulful ballads. Whether I wrote them or not, each song tells a story that I can personally relate to and each song is a little piece of me,” says Barnes. “We had a lot of fun making this project and I feel so fortunate to have worked with some of the best songwriters and producers in the business to craft my first-ever EP!”

The project is produced by acclaimed music producers Mickey Jack Cones (Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett) and Derek George (Randy Houser).  

The track listing for the ‘You Ain’t Pretty EP’ is:

1. “Ain’t Got a Shot” — (Rob Hatch / Steve Moakler / Aaron Eshuis)

2. “Right About Me” — (Neil Thrasher / Michael Delaney /Jason Sellers)

3.“You Ain’t Pretty” — (Nate Barnes/ Jimmy Yeary / Jason Sellers)

4. “If This Ain’t Heaven” — (Taylor Davis / Wendell Mobley / Jason Sellers)

5. “I Love You Too” — (Lance Miller / James McNair / Brandon Day / Jason Sellers)

