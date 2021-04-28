Connect with us

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

EF Country

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real to release new album ‘A Few Stars Apart’ in June

Published

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real will release their new album ‘A Few Stars Apart’ on 11th June 2021 via Fantasy Records.

The album’s first single, ‘Perennial Bloom (Back To You)’ is out now to stream and download.

‘A Few Stars Apart’ is produced by Dave Cobb and the album was inspired by the stillness Nelson found while riding out the beginning of the pandemic with his family in Texas. It was recorded with the full band live on eight-track tape over three weeks at Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A.

“I’m from what one might say is the ultimate road family—I’ve been on the road my entire life,” shares Nelson. “I’ve never been anywhere longer than three months, and suddenly here we are, the four of us together. And thank god we were together. I can’t remember the last time we had that much time together as a family. We had a lot of really important bonding that happened during that time. And I have to say, as terrible as the pandemic has been in so many ways, for my inner peace, I was able to take a lot of good from this time. I was able to pause and reflect.”

He continues, “It took me a really long time to come back to the home in my heart. In a physical sense, that’s Texas and Hawaii. But in a spiritual sense as well—I think I finally decided not to run from who I am and who I am destined to be. First and foremost, that’s a songwriter. That’s what this record means to me. There’s a story being told through the whole record. A story about connection and coming home.”

Based in Texas and Hawaii, Promise of the Real is: Lukas Nelson (lead vocals, electric guitar, acoustic guitar, piano), Anthony LoGerfo (drums, percussion, tambourine), Corey McCormick (bass guitar, upright bass, Mellotron, vocals), Tato Melgar (percussion) and Logan Metz (piano, Wurlitzer, B3 organ, lap steel, banjo, Mellotron, vocals).

The track list for ‘A Few Stars Apart’ is:

1. We’ll Be Alright

2. Perennial Bloom (Back To You)

3. Throwin’ Away Your Love

4. A Few Stars Apart

5. No Reason

6. Leave ‘em Behind

7. Wildest Dream

8. Giving You Away

9. Hand Me A Light

10. More Than We Can Handle

11. Smile

