The Grand Ole Opry kicks off the 50th CMAFest week with a stellar line including Carrie Underwood & Lainey Wilson

The Grand Ole Opry kicked off the milestone 50th CMA Fest with a star-studded two-show Tuesday night that featured performances by Opry members Carrie Underwood, Bill Anderson, Riders In The Sky, Jeannie Seely, Josh Turner, The Oak Ridge Boys as well as Lukas Nelson and Opry NextStage alum Lainey Wilson.



Highlights of last night’s special “unofficial kick-off to CMA Fest” Tuesday Night Opry will air on Saturday, June 10 as the Saturday night Opry Live on the Opry’s television broadcast home, Circle Network, Circle All Access Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Credit: Grand ole Opry / Chris Hollo





Opry Celebrates 50th CMA Fest continues this week with shows Thursday, June 8; Friday, June 9; and Saturday, June 10 at the Grand Ole Opry House and a special Saturday, June 10 matinee performance of CMA Fest Opry Country Classics at the Ryman Auditorium. Some of the artists scheduled to perform include Trace Adkins, Terri Clark, Gary Mule Deer, Vince Gill,Jamey Johnson,Michael Ray,Don Schlitz, Jeannie Seely and Pam Tillis plus Sam Hunt, Chapel Hart, Hailey Whitters, Mark Wills, Brett Young and more.

Credit: Credit: Grand ole Opry / Chris Hollo

The Grand Ole Opry and Nashville’s ongoing popular concert series Whiskey Jam partnered for the Opry Plaza summer concert series which kicked off the CMA Fest week tonight featuring Julia Cole. The Opry Plaza parties will continue on Friday, June 9 with Martin McDaniel and June 10 with Shaylen at the Opry House. The free ‘Opry Plaza Summer Concert Series Powered by Whiskey Jam’ will showcase artists curated by Whiskey Jam every Friday and Saturday through Labor Day weekend. The Opry Plaza Party, sponsored by Mid-South Ford Dealers, will include food trucks, multiple photo ops, vendors, and feature live performances and more to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Tickets are on sale now for all Opry 2023 shows running December 2023 at (615) 871-OPRY and opry.com. For more details go to Opry.com. Tickets for 2023 Opry performances are on sale now at (615) 871-OPRY and opry.com.