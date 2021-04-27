Watch: Chris Lane drops new single ‘Fill Them Boots’

Chris Lane has released his new single ‘Fill Them Boots’ and the song has already gone to Country radio.

Written by Lane with Josh Miller, Ernest Keith Smith and Mark Trussell, the song is produced by Joey Moi. Built around a homegrown pickup line and an organic, beats-and-twang flow, it’s a good-natured come-on that’s less about a quick step out, and more about the start of a new journey.

“I wrote ‘Fill Them Boots’ with three of my favorite songwriters in town,” shares Lane. “I had the idea for a long time, and I’m incredibly proud of the way it turned out. It makes me think of how my wife and I first met, so I hope it’s a song people can easily relate to as well. I can’t wait to play it live and hear y’all sing it!”

The music video for the track was filmed on the white sand beaches of Madeira and St. Petersburg, FL and was directed by Justin Clough.

The first taste of new music from Lane since his Platinum hit ‘Big, Big Plans’, fans may note that Lane has evolved his sound with this release. It’s not clear yet if there’s a new album or EP on the way at this point.

Lane is set to hit the road with his high-energy live show beginning this summer, before teaming back up with Kane Brown for ‘The Worldwide Beautiful Tour’ remaining stops in September.

Next, Lane is currently gearing up for first-time fatherhood, as he and wife Lauren prepare to add a baby boy to their family this spring.