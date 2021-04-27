Brett Young announces ‘Weekends Look a Little Different These Days’ for June release

Brett Young will release new 8-track collection ‘Weekends Look a Little Different These Days’ on 4th June via BMLG Records.

Coming hot-on-the-heels of his seventh consecutive number one multi-Platinum hit ‘Lady’, the new collection explores love, family, loss and everything in between. The consistent chart-topper stretches into blazing new sonic territory with his most sonically versatile project to date.

Young co-wrote the entire Dann Huff-produced collection, which features ‘Lady’ and ‘You Got Away With It.’ It also features the newly released single ‘Not Yet’, which arrived last Friday.

“It’s hard to describe just how ready I am to finally get to share this new project with everyone,” Young shared. “With so many special moments over the last year-and-a-half and creative jolts translating to writing so many different songs, it was important for me to pick the right ones to reflect where I am right now. I’m grateful and can’t wait to share everything we have planned!”

The track listing for ‘Weekends Look a Little Different These Days’ is:

1. Weekends Look A Little Different These Days (Brett Young, Ben Caver, Zach Crowell)

2. Lady (Brett Young, Ross Copperman, Jon Nite)

3. This (Brett Young, Justin Ebach, Amy Wadge, Geoffrey Warburton)

4. Dear Me (Brett Young, Justin Ebach, Ashley Gorley, Jon Nite, Jimmy Robbins)

5. Leave Me Alone (Brett Young, Jesse Frasure, Steven Lee Olsen)

6. Not Yet (Brett Young, Kelly Archer, Justin Ebach)

7. You Got Away With It (Brett Young, Justin Ebach, Ashley Gorley, Jon Nite, Jimmy Robbins)

8. You Didn’t (Brett Young, Ashley Gorley, Jon Nite, Jimmy Robbins)