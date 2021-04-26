Will Young to Release new album ‘Crying On The Bathroom Floor’ in August

Will Young will release his new album ‘Crying On The Bathroom Floor’ on 6th August via Cooking Vinyl.

The album is a collection of covers, with Young putting his twist on songs from the likes of Bat For Lashes, Cam and Robyn.

“I’ve always enjoyed singing other people’s songs. There is a liberation to it. It’s how I feel when I approach a script. I have reverence for the piece of art and the artist who created it”, says Young of his new album.

“After 18 years of recording and performing a lot of original material, I loved the idea of creating an album that celebrates some of the modern female artists I so admire in pop. In today’s times it’s so much easier and accepted to occupy other genders, ideas and explore new avenues. I wanted to understand what it might be like to sing their lyrics; a song about a boy called Daniel; crying on the bathroom floor, feeling like Elizabeth Taylor. This is not a covers album as such, well certainly not in the standard way. I wanted to bring songs from female artists who I admire into a new arena. I wanted to work with Richard X again and create a true pop record.”

The album’s first single is ‘Daniel’, a cover of the Bat For Lashes song. The video for the single is directed by Andrew John “W.I.Z.” Whiston (Disclosure, Mika, Kings Of Leon).

Credit: Cooking Vinyl

The full track listing for the album is:

1. Daniel (original by Bat For Lashes)

2. Crying On The Bathroom Floor (original by MUNA)

3. Till There’s Nothing Left (original by Cam)

4. Indestructible (original by Robyn)

5. Strong (original by London Grammar)

6. I Follow Rivers (original by Lykke Li)

7. Everything Is Embarrassing (original by Sky Ferreira)

8. Losing You (original by Solange)

9. Missing (original by Everything But The Girl)

10. Elizabeth Taylor (original by Clare Maguire)

‘Crying On The Bathroom Floor’ is the follow-up to Young’s 2019 album ‘Lexicon’. In support of the album, Young will perform a series of intimate live shows in September. The dates are:

Wednesday 1st September – Glee Club, Cardiff

Thursday 2nd September – St Luke’s, Glasgow

Sunday 5th September– City Varieties, Leeds

Monday 6th September – Earth, London

Tuesday 7th September – Earth, London

Wednesday 8th September – Glee Club, Birmingham