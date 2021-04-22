Connect with us

Declan O’Rourke announces UK tour for November

Tickets are on sale from Friday.

Published

Declan O'Rourke
Credit: Lawrence Watson

Declan O’Rourke has announced that he’ll be heading out on a UK tour in November in support of his Paul Weller-produced album ‘Arrivals’.

The run will feature dates in Birmingham, London, Manchester and Glasgow.

O’Rourke recently performed a global live-streamed album launch show from Ireland’s National Abbey Theatre, where he was joined by a host of special guests including Paul Weller, The Dubliners’ John Sheahan, cellist Izzi Dunn, drummer Ben Gordelier and the all-female Leinster string quartet.

The full dates for the upcoming tour are:

Thurs 4 Nov – Birmingham, Glee Club / Get tickets

Fri 05 Nov – London, Kings Place / Get tickets

Sat 06 Nov – Manchester, The Stoller Hall / Get tickets

Tues 09 Nov – Glasgow, Websters Theatre / Get tickets

Tickets are on sale from 10am Friday 23rd April.

‘Arrivals’ was recorded over six days at Black Barn studios in Surrey. It’s O’Rourke’s most emotionally raw and affecting album of his career. The sound is stripped back to O’Rourke’s soulful and resonant voice, his virtuosic acoustic guitar playing and only the occasional sparse arrangement of strings and late-night drums bringing colour and light to the LP’s 10 songs.

