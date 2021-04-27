Steps release ‘Heartbreak In This City’ remix bundle

Steps have released a remix bundle for their latest single ‘Heartbreak In This City’ featuring Michelle Visage.

The remix bundle arrives following the band’s performance of the track with Michelle on ‘The Graham Norton Show’ earlier this month. Along with the new version of ‘Heartbreak In This City’, the bundle featured special versions by Saint and Shortland.

Talking about the single and the remixes, Steps added: “The reaction to ‘Heartbreak in This City’ and the music video has blown us all away. We’ve LOVED working with Michelle Visage and miss her already! Michelle, if you’re reading this, you’re welcome to join us on our tour later this year any time! We can’t wait to hear the new ‘Heartbreak’ remixes when clubs hopefully open later this summer but in the meantime, get the kitchen disco going with these new mixes from SAINT and Shortland”.

Heartbreak In This City Remix Package Tracklisting:

1. Steps & Michelle Visage – Heartbreak in This City (Single Mix)

2. Steps & Michelle Visage – Heartbreak in This City (Shortland Remix) (Edit)

3. Steps & Michelle Visage – Heartbreak in This City (Saint Remix) (Edit)

4. Steps & Michelle Visage – Heartbreak in This City (Shortland Remix)

5. Steps & Michelle Visage – Heartbreak in This City (Saint Remix)

6. Steps – Heartbreak in This City

‘Heartbreak In This City’ featuring Michelle Visage will feature on Steps’ upcoming album ‘What The Future Holds Pt. 2’, which will be released on 10th September 2021. It will be available to buy on CD (both standard and deluxe versions), vinyl, cassette and on digital formats and features 15 tracks include 10 unheard original. songs.

Steps will be heading out on a huge arena tour later this year at the following dates:

Nov 2 – Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

Nov 3 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Nov 5 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

Nov 6 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

Nov 8 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Nov 11 – Manchester, AO Arena

Nov 12 – Manchester, AO Arena

Nov 13 – Aberdeen, P&J Live

Nov 15 – Belfast, SSE Arena

Nov 18 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Nov 19 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

Nov 22 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

Nov 23 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

Nov 25 – Brighton, Centre

Nov 26 – London, The O2

Nov 27 – London, The O2

Nov 29 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Dec 1 – Bournemouth, International Centre

To buy tickets, please visit aegpresents.co.uk/steps