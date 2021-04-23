Connect with us

Jordan Rowe releases new single ‘More Me’

The rising star has a new song out today.

Published

Jordan Rowe
Credit: River House

Rising country artist Jordan Rowe has released his new single ‘More Me’.

Available everywhere today, the new single melds Rowe’s traditional country sensibilities with a fresh, modern sound. It was written by hitmakers Corey Crowder, Cole Taylor and Randy Montana and produced by award-winning musician Derek Wells.

“’More Me’ is a special song to me because it’s the first one I’m releasing under River House that I didn’t write. I think that speaks for the song in itself,” shares Rowe. “I usually write 3-5 songs a week, but I heard ‘More Me’ and felt like exactly what I wanted to say as an artist. It fits me perfectly and I’m thankful to Cole, Randy, and Corey for letting me have it.”

‘More Me’ is the follow-up to ‘Up To Something Country’, which was released back in January. Rowe plans to drop two four-packs this summer with features to be announced soon.

In May, Rowe will kick off six dates throughout the Southeast on The Cody Johnson Tour presented by Blue Otter Polarized this summer. The Georgia native will perform on select dates throughout the Southeast. You can see him at:

May 7, 2021 in Anderson, S.C. at Wandells Dippin Branch

May 8, 2021 in Rome, Ga. at Ridge Ferry Park

May 14, 2021 in Hot Springs, Ark. at Garland County Fairgrounds

May 15, 2021 in Gonzales, La. at Lamar Dixon Expo Center

May 21, 2021 in Cottonwood, Ala. at The Crossing At Big Creek

May 22, 2021 in Hattiesburg, Miss. at Forrest County

