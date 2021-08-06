Jordan Rowe – ‘Bad Case of The Good Ole Boy’ review

South Georgia singer-songwriter Jordan Rowe interned at River House Artists in Nashville before getting signed to them and launching his music career. Following a number of single releases over the past few years, Rowe is ready to release his debut album ‘Bad Case Of The Good Ole Boy’ this week. The 8-track collection is a showcase for what the up-and-coming Country singer can do and it features guest appearances from the likes of Ashland Craft, Lainey Wilson, Tracy Lawrence, Eddie Montgomery and Rhett Akins.

As you’ll likely know from the songs that have been released so far, Rowe leans into traditional Country and across the 8 songs on his debut album he proves that he’s no one-trick pony. The title track opens the album and it’s one of the more up-tempo moments on the record, embracing Rowe’s rockier side. Think prime Jason Aldean and you’ll be in the right ball park. ‘Can’t In A Car’ is swag-filled display of confidence that finds Rowe allowing his drawl to shine across spoken-word verses before unleashing the depth of his voice on the catchy chorus.

The tempo slows for the contemplative ‘The Good Ones’, a sensitive and heartfelt song that celebrates family and being surrounded by good people. The message hits the Country community straight in the heart, and the production is stunning. On ‘Who Needs You’, Rowe enlists fellow rising star Ashland Craft for a cool slice of contemporary Country. It’s one of the album’s most commercial moments and I can see Country radio embracing it should it be serviced as a single in the future.

The second half of the album is even stronger. ‘I Didn’t Sleep Last Night’ covers familiar territory lyrically as Rowe sings about meeting someone new that reminds him of his ex, but the production is so good, you’ll get swept away in story. Highlight ‘Mama Ain’t Jesus’, which was co-written with Lainey Wilson and features Wilson on harmony vocals, is Rowe at his absolute finest. He gets in tune with his values and the things he holds important to him as he celebrates his mother.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The final two tracks are the Keith Urban-esque ‘Had a Ball’ and the star-studded ’10-4’ that features Tracy Lawrence, Eddie Montgomery and Rhett Akins. ‘Had a Ball’ is a quieter moment that looks fondly on a relationship that’s run its course while ’10-4’ is a pure footstomper of a traditional Country hoedown that draws straight from the 90s.

‘Bad Case Of The Good Ole Boy’ ensures that Rowe stands out from the pack. He’s not trying to chase the current trends of modern Country, instead opting to honour the tradition that has come before him. Rowe’s music is authentic, heartwarming and full of small town stories, and he’s exactly what the genre needs right now. I just wish there were more than eight songs on the record!

Credit: River House

Track list: 1. Bad Case of the Good Ole Boy 2. Can’t in a Car 3. The Good Ones Do 4. Who Needs You (feat. Ashland Craft) 5. I Didn’t Sleep Last Night 6. Mama Ain’t Jesus (feat. Lainey Wilson) 7. Had a Ball 8. 10-4 (feat. Tracy Lawrence, Eddie Montgomery and Rhett Akins) Record label: River House Release date: 6th August 2021