‘King of Seas’ confirmed to set sail on 25th May

3DClouds and Team17 have announced that their pirate-themed action RPG, King of Seas, will be launching on 25th May, 2021. A quick look at the trailer and screenshots immediately brings to mind the classic Sid Meier’s Pirates!

Ahead of launch PC fans can take their own vessel out for a spin and go head-to-head with some of the fearsome pirates they’ll meet in the game. This is thanks to a brand new demo for King of Seas which is available now on Steam.

Watch the King of Seas release date trailer below:

King of Seas is an action role-playing game set in a deadly procedurally generated pirate world. In a ferocious plot, you will fight to regain what has been taken away and embark on an epic adventure in a fantastic world, filled with battles, lost islands and treasures. A universe full of amazing characters and breathtaking missions will keep you anchored as you strive to become the king of all pirates.

Main features

Story: A series of quests guide you on your journey and uncover the intriguing characters of the King of Seas world who will lead you to the next path of your epic adventure.

Procedural Generation: Dive into a lush, procedurally generated world that constantly refreshes the exploration mechanics within each new game.

Dynamic World: The world reacts to your every action, naval routes change and with each conquered settlement the difficulty adapts to constantly give you a more challenging time.

Map: A thick fog will ensure travelling towards objectives is not plain sailing, after all wouldn't you want to lose the joy of exploration?

Navigation system: Atmospheric effects influence gameplay. Sail during a storm at your own risk, escape the enemies and always remember to carefully watch the wind direction to stay in control during battles. The strategy starts here.

Ship customisation: Five types of highly customisable ships through an equipment and skill system, just as in any true role-playing game!

Combat system: Not only cannon shots and nautical strategy but also speed and spectacle, thanks to a set of more than 20 skills to choose from and three branches of talents to suit any playstyle.

Credit: 3DClouds / Team17

Budding pirates can now wishlist this swashbuckling adventure for PC via Steam with pre-orders for other platforms following soon.

King of Seas will be available for Windows PC via Steam, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Check out the official website for more information on the game.