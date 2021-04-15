Connect with us

‘Adopt Me’ Reveal More Pets From The Ocean Egg

Not long to go now!

Published

The launch of the new ocean egg in Adopt Me is rapidly approaching and with less than a day to go the guys have released another video showing us even more and previously unseen ocean egg pets.

We’ve already seen a crab, shark and seahorse but now we can add a dolphin, stingray, clownfish and narwhal to the list. Although this is unconfirmed I find it highly unlikely that these are the only new pets. The fossil egg introduced a total of sixteen new pets to the game so I would expect the number in the ocean eggs to be somewhere similar.

Adopt Me
Credit: Dream Craft / Roblox

Remember that once the ocean eggs go live the fossil eggs will be gone forever so stock up whilst you can. You can watch the countdown live to the ocean egg in-game or if you are unable to log in for any reason you can watch the countdown via the official Adopt Me YouTube Channel. The ocean egg will be released on Friday 16th April at 14:30 GMT and a countdown is already live in the game.

Adopt Me
Adopt Me
Adopt Me
Adopt Me
Adopt Me

