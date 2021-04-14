‘Demon Skin’ launches on PC via Steam

Buka Entertainment and Ludus Future have announced the launch of Demon Skin on PC. The game is a hard-hitting dark fantasy brawler with tactical stance-based combat and perilous platforming elements.

Demon Skin plunges players into an epic struggle against ever-increasing odds. Smash and crash your way through deadly realms and rip weapons from the cold, dead claws of slain demons in a relentless, battle-strewn adventure brimming with devious traps and hulking bosses. Level-up your warrior, hunt down secret artifacts and master the art of juggling weapons until you’re unstoppable.

Watch the Demon Skin launch trailer below:

Key Features

Sophisticated combat system. Improve your skills by mastering various stances for lightning-fast parrying and inflicting maximum damage with spectacular finishing moves! Keep an eye on the level of stamina and other indicators of the character’s physical condition – all these features directly affect the outcome of the battle.

Collect shards of Crystal and become even stronger, build up your bone armour and turn into a fearsome demon. Gloomy landscapes in the spirit of dark fantasy. From the icy wastelands and deep dungeons to the twilight forests and abodes of the undead, this cruel world lives a life of its own, but terrifying creatures that inhabit it are not always hostile. On your way, you will not only meet enemies but also powerful allies.

Demon Skin is priced at £11.39, and releasing with a 10% launch discount on Steam. The game is also headed to PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch later in 2021.