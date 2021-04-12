Adopt Me Ocean Egg, Everything We Know And Think We Know

There has been lots of speculation over the previous months surrounding the new ocean egg that is coming soon in Adopt Me on Roblox. I thought I’d pull together all of the facts and also all of the other theories surrounding it. On Thursday, via the official Adopt Me YouTube Channel, we actually get to see all of the information for the first time.

First of all what we know for sure. The ocean egg will be released on Friday 16th April at14:30 GMT and a countdown is already live in the game. The ocean egg will be replacing the fossil egg in the gumball machine so if there are any pets you still want to collect from the fossil eggs you only have a few days left to try and grab them. Once removed from the game, the fossil eggs will be gone forever. As the ocean eggs are replacing the fossil eggs in the gumball machine they should still cost 750 bucks.

Check out the ocean egg countdown video below:

Sadly, this is the only information that has been 100% confirmed but there have been lots of teases from the Adopt Me Team in the build-up so let’s explore some of these and find out if they are true when the next video launches on Thursday.

The biggest draw of a new egg is obviously the new range of pets we’ll be able to collect. There have been lots of hints via social media regarding what some of the new pets may be. It looks very likely that there will be a seahorse, a shark, a crab and a dolphin. There could also be a new starfish pet but they could also be using the existing starfish pet in the videos.

CRAB TIME!!!!!! 🦀🦀🦀🦀🦀 but high quality this time pic.twitter.com/PaWZzrVbsq— Adopt Me! (@PlayAdoptMe) April 11, 2021 buoyant baby ✨



Ocean Egg is coming on Friday! 🌊 pic.twitter.com/F4mxMnv6gX— Adopt Me! (@PlayAdoptMe) April 10, 2021 of course it's really hard to tell in nature, but sharks can perfectly camouflage themselves with concrete 🦈 pic.twitter.com/HAEK0XO60V— Adopt Me! (@PlayAdoptMe) April 4, 2021

Other than pure speculation by so-called influencers these are all of the hints we’ve been officially been given and we’ll have to wait for more information from the Adopt Me Team themselves. To make sure you don’t miss out on any new information make sure you check out their YouTube channel.

We’d love to know what your thoughts are on what pets could be in the ocean egg, let us know on Twitter.