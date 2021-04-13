Doctor Who The Ice Warriors comes to vinyl

Demon Records presents the narrated TV soundtrack of a partially ‘lost’ classic 1960s Doctor Who story – The Ice Warriors. The six-part adventure is set during a future Ice Age and stars Patrick Troughton as the Second Doctor.

The Ice Warriors, which was part of the original series’ fifth season, was first broadcast in 1967. During the story, the Doctor and his companions, Jamie and Victoria, land on Earth in the future, and find it in the grip of a new Ice Age. They join a team of scientists struggling to hold back the huge glaciers that threaten all human life. A giant creature is discovered inside the ice and quickly comes to monstrous life. They discover that it is a fearsome Ice Warrior, originally from Mars! It intends to find its crashed spaceship, where a whole crew of Warriors is waiting to be revived…

Presented across a trio of 140g Molten Ice vinyl discs, this 1967 TV soundtrack – only four episodes of which survive as film recordings – is narrated by Frazer Hines, who co-stars as the Doctor’s companion Jamie, with Deborah Watling as Victoria. The hugely impressive guest cast includes Bernard Bresslaw as the Ice Warrior Varga, Peter Barkworth as Leader Clent, and Peter Sallis as Penley. Incidental music is by Doctor Who stalwart Dudley Simpson, and the familiar strains of the Doctor Who theme are courtesy of the BBC Radiophonic Workshop.

The coloured LPs are presented in fully illustrated sleeves which, when assembled together, form the cover image. Original episode billings, and full cast and credits, are included.

Demon Records releases The Ice Warriors on June 4th. Pre-order The Ice Warriors now.