‘Too Close’ episode 2 preview

ITV’s new three-part drama ‘Too Close‘ kicked off tonight and viewers will be able to watch it unfold over three consecutive nights.

If you want to avoid all spoilers for ‘Too Close’, stop reading now.

Forensic psychiatrist Emma Robertson (Emma Watson) took on the case of Connie Mortensen (Denise Gough), a woman who drove her car into a river with two children in the back. All three survived but Connie was being held in a centre where she claimed she couldn’t remember what had happened.

Emma’s job is to get Connie to open up and despite being a tough cookie to crack, Emma did manage to make some progress. Connie appeared to have feelings for her neighbour Ness (Thalissa Teixeira), who seemed to be at the centre of Connie’s behaviour and anger.

It was also revealed that Emma and her husband had lost a child of their own, although we don’t know exactly what happened at this point.

The synopsis for episode 2 is:

Unearthing some surprising revelations, Emma becomes increasingly sympathetic to Connie’s plight, but is she being manipulated into giving too much away about her own dark past?

‘Too Close’ continues on Tuesday at 9pm on ITV. Preview the episode with our gallery below:

