Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Music

Katherine Priddy to release ‘The Eternal Rocks Beneath’ in June

The folk singer-songwriter’s debut album arrives this summer.

Published

Katherine Priddy
Credit: Navigator Records

Folk singer-songwriter Katherine Priddy will release her new album ‘The Eternal Rocks Beneath’ on 25th June 2021 via Navigator Records.

The album is available for pre-order now:  https://smarturl.it/katherinepriddy and the first single ‘Indigo’ is out to stream and download now.

‘The Eternal Rocks Beneath’ is Priddy’s debut album and it’s the next step in her fast-rising career, which has seen her receive support from BBC Radio 2 and BBC 6 Music. It features 10 self-penned tracks and was recorded over a 2-year period at Rebellious Jukebox studios, a little basement studio hidden beneath inner-city Birmingham and presided over by masterful producer Simon Weaver.

The ensemble cast of musicians, including a sweeping string section, occasionally cut through by raw electric guitar and drums, as well as Richard March (Pop Will Eat Itself) on double bass and Mikey Kenny on fiddle, enhance Priddy’s command of melody and lyricism and provide the perfect backdrop for the feelings of nostalgia and timelessness that underpin the record.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Many of the songs were written during Priddy’s teenage years and early twenties and reference themes of childhood and distant memories.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Philip K Dick Complete Short Stories Philip K Dick Complete Short Stories

Arts

The Folio Society releases Philip K. Dick – Complete Short Stories

Limited edition four volume set has illustrations from 24 artists.

6 days ago
Adopt Me Adopt Me

Games & Tech

‘Adopt Me’ Announce Release Date For The New Ocean Egg In New Video

The countdown begins.

3 days ago
Line Of Duty - 6x03 Line Of Duty - 6x03

TV

‘Line Of Duty’ series 6 episode 3 recap

Kate encounters a face from the past with links to organised crime.

6 days ago
Line Of Duty - 6x04 Line Of Duty - 6x04

TV

‘Line Of Duty’ series 6 episode 4 preview

DCI Jo Davidson faces increasing pressure from all sides.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you