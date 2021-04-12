Katherine Priddy to release ‘The Eternal Rocks Beneath’ in June

Folk singer-songwriter Katherine Priddy will release her new album ‘The Eternal Rocks Beneath’ on 25th June 2021 via Navigator Records.

The album is available for pre-order now: https://smarturl.it/katherinepriddy and the first single ‘Indigo’ is out to stream and download now.

‘The Eternal Rocks Beneath’ is Priddy’s debut album and it’s the next step in her fast-rising career, which has seen her receive support from BBC Radio 2 and BBC 6 Music. It features 10 self-penned tracks and was recorded over a 2-year period at Rebellious Jukebox studios, a little basement studio hidden beneath inner-city Birmingham and presided over by masterful producer Simon Weaver.

The ensemble cast of musicians, including a sweeping string section, occasionally cut through by raw electric guitar and drums, as well as Richard March (Pop Will Eat Itself) on double bass and Mikey Kenny on fiddle, enhance Priddy’s command of melody and lyricism and provide the perfect backdrop for the feelings of nostalgia and timelessness that underpin the record.

Many of the songs were written during Priddy’s teenage years and early twenties and reference themes of childhood and distant memories.