EF Country Podcast Episode 78: Looking back at Josh Turner’s ‘Your Man’ 15 years on

We take a look back at the Country star’s iconic album.

Published

Josh Turner
Credit: Snakefarm Records

On this week’s episode of the EF Country Podcast, we’re looking back at Josh Turner‘s iconic album ‘Your Man’.

Originally released in January 2006 the album went on to be certified 2x Platinum in the US and it produced the number one hits ‘Your Man’ and ‘Would You Go With Me’ along with the fan favourite ‘Me and God’. This summer on 25th June, Turner will release a Deluxe Edition of ‘Your Man’ featuring three bonus live tracks.

Pip and Laura discuss the album, the impact it’s had for Turner’s career and discuss where he might go with his next project.

