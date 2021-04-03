Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley signs solo deal with Warner Music Nashville

The FGL star is on the verge of releasing solo music.

Published

Brian Kelley
Credit: Ben Christensen

Florida Georgia Line star Brian Kelley has signed a solo deal with Warner Music Nashville.

The label will represent Kelley’s solo music venture Nashville South Records Inc.

“I couldn’t be more grateful for everyone who has helped me on my journey to get here. I’m humbled to team up with Warner Music Nashville to take the music I’ve been dreamin’ and schemin’ up to the next level,” shares Kelley. “This is just the beginning of a whole new adventure. My vision for what’s next is a vibe and state of mind – get ready to ride the wave with ya Beach Cowboy, y’all!”

“We are honored that Brian Kelley chose WMN as home to his solo endeavors,” says Warner Music Nashville EVP A&R Cris Lacy. “I’ve been an FGL believer from day one, and BK’s clear vision for himself and his upcoming project is a testament to his heart, soul, and talent. His new music is the perfect antidote to 2020, and what an incredible way to start 2021!”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In preparation for the launch of his solo music, Kelley has wiped his Instagram account. He is now represented by Full Stop Management (Irving Azoff, Jeffrey Azoff) in partnership with WHY&HOW (Bruce Kalmick, Eddie Kloesel).

As one half of superstar duo Florida Georgia Line, Kelley’s nominated for ‘Duo of the Year’ at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards alongside bandmate Tyler Hubbard.

In this article:,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob

Competitions

Win ‘Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob’ on DVD

We've got two copies of the animated feature to give away.

3 days ago

TV

Rupaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 12 Recap

Three former Miss Congenialities are back to be roasted by the six remaining queens.

7 days ago
Britney Spears Britney Spears

Music

Britney Spears’ ‘Femme Fatale’: Looking Back At The Classic Album 10 Years On

It's been a decade since Britney took us to the dancefloor on her seventh album 'Femme Fatale'

6 days ago
Line Of Duty - 6x02 Line Of Duty - 6x02

TV

‘Line of Duty’ series 6 episode 2 preview

AC-12 suspect a cover-up.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you