Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Games & Tech

Xbox Games With Gold For April 2021 Announced

Including Dark Void.

Published

Xbox Games with Gold Logo
Credit: Microsoft


Xbox Games with Gold for March featured a rather underwhelming selection of free titles for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Our top pick in March was Warface: Breakout.

The Xbox Games with Gold for April 2021 have now been announced and there’s a nice mix of genres on offer. On Xbox One subscribers will be able to download copies of Vikings: Wolves of Midgard all month. From 16th April – 15th May, Truck Racing Championship will also be available.

Players can also download Dark Void (Xbox 360) from 1st – 15th April and Hard Corps: Uprising (Xbox 360) from 16th-30th April.

Even if you own a physical copy of the games on offer it’s still well worth grabbing the free digital copy. You could then pass your physical copy on to a friend or trade it in as you will no longer need the disc to play.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Remember that you can still add all the games to your Xbox Live account even if you don’t own all the relevant Xbox consoles. It’s worth noting that all these games are also playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

EF Games will bring you news of the Games with Gold titles for May 2021 towards the end of April. Let us know what you think of the selection this month via our Twitter and Facebook pages. Remember to give us a Follow or a Like while you’re there!

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Spacebase Startopia Spacebase Startopia

Games & Tech

‘Spacebace Startopia’ Review

Out now on PC, Xbox One and PS4

5 days ago
Grey's Anatomy season 17 Grey's Anatomy season 17

TV

“Grey’s Anatomy” season 17 to begin in the UK in April

The long-running medical drama is back next month.

6 days ago
Total War Rome Remastered Total War Rome Remastered

Games & Tech

Total War: Rome Remastered Release Date Revealed

Available to pre order now.

6 days ago
Passenger Passenger

Music

Passenger releases new single ‘What You’re Waiting For’ – watch the lyric video

The new single from the singer-songwriter is out now.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you