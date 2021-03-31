Xbox Games With Gold For April 2021 Announced



Xbox Games with Gold for March featured a rather underwhelming selection of free titles for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Our top pick in March was Warface: Breakout.

The Xbox Games with Gold for April 2021 have now been announced and there’s a nice mix of genres on offer. On Xbox One subscribers will be able to download copies of Vikings: Wolves of Midgard all month. From 16th April – 15th May, Truck Racing Championship will also be available.

Players can also download Dark Void (Xbox 360) from 1st – 15th April and Hard Corps: Uprising (Xbox 360) from 16th-30th April.

Even if you own a physical copy of the games on offer it’s still well worth grabbing the free digital copy. You could then pass your physical copy on to a friend or trade it in as you will no longer need the disc to play.

Remember that you can still add all the games to your Xbox Live account even if you don’t own all the relevant Xbox consoles. It’s worth noting that all these games are also playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

EF Games will bring you news of the Games with Gold titles for May 2021 towards the end of April.