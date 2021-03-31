‘L.O.L. Surprise!’ Brings Dancing, Fashion And Dolls To Roblox

To kids of a certain age, LOL Surprise Dolls are a big deal, just a quick search on YouTube shows plenty of videos with views north of 10 million. MGA Entertainment, the makers of LOL Surprise! are hoping to continue this success with a new Roblox game, LOL Surprise Official Party. The game will be available to play from 2nd April.

Fans can enjoy a free gaming experience that includes a wide range of features, including interactive doll characters, which allow players to mix and match LOL Surprise outfits and accessories, fun dance-offs, surprising challenges with unlockable rewards, and more! Designed for co-play, the game seeks to engage parents in their children’s play to create fun digital experiences for the whole family. Credit: Roblox / MGA Entertainment

“LOL Surprise is a global phenomenon that continues to surprise and amaze fans with product innovations and novel ways to play,” said Isaac Larian CEO and Founder of MGA Entertainment. “Newness and creativity are the driving forces behind the growth of the brand, and this gaming initiative will expand the LOL Surprise universe into a completely new world for our fans — one that will bring our fans together while reinforcing our efforts to keep kids and parents safe.”

Leading up to the public launch, the LOL Surprise™ campaign offered kids a once in a lifetime chance to play online together with popular gaming influencers, in a secure experience powered by SuperAwesome’s Game With Me tool for a limited time only. Developed by SuperAwesome’s Gaming solutions team, Game With Me offers kids the money-can’t-buy opportunity to play live with their favourite creators on secure, moderated servers. Fans also had the chance to provide their own insights and feedback on how to enhance and improve the gameplay, giving them a sense of pride and a platform to freely express their thoughts and opinions. Credit: Roblox / MGA Entertainment

“Games are the next creative frontier for safe, authentic engagement with young audiences,” said SuperAwesome CEO, Dylan Collins. “The campaign that Nick Walters and the SuperAwesome Gaming team designed with MGAE brings together a great game experience, the right creators, amazing co-play opportunities, and kid-safe amplification all delivered through our global platform. We’re delighted to partner with MGAE on this project from strategy to execution and we couldn’t be more excited about the future for projects such as this.”

The game will be full of high-end trust and safety features to keep your young ones safe. These include real-time AI moderation of in-game comments, the removal of in-game purchases to remove those surprise credit card bills plus more human lead daily checks.