Win ‘Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob’ on DVD

Go back in time to the mythical castled city of Camelot in ‘Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob’ out now on DVD and Digital.

Take a journey back in time to King Arthur’s court in this legendary saga of wizards, knights, dragons…and Scooby-Doo! An evil sorceress tries to seize power in Camelot, so King Arthur needs the help of our favourite super sleuths to save his throne. But will their valiant efforts only make things royally worse? This new movie serves up laughter on a platter, and Scooby and Shaggy are ready to dig in!

‘Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob’ is available on DVD and Digital download now.

©2021 Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved

To celebrate the release, we’ve got 2 copies to give away on DVD. For a chance to win, enter below:

For further information on ‘Scooby Doo! The Sword and the Scoob’, follow @WarnerBrosUK or visit www.warnerbros.co.uk

This competition closes at 23:59 GMT on Wednesday 7th April 2021.

Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prizes will take longer than normal to be sent out.

