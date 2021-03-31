Connect with us

‘Roblox’: Check Out All Of The Winners From The 2021 Bloxy Awards

Did your favourite games win?

Published

Roblox Bloxy
Credit: Roblox / Royal Blood

On Saturday 27th March Roblox hosted the 8th annual Bloxy Awards. The award ceremony celebrates the brightest and best Roblox games out there. So far the award space has had over 26 million visits. The ceremony also featured a virtual performance from UK band Royal Blood.

In total there were fifteen different categories with four nominees for each. Read on to find out who was nominated for each category and most importantly who the winners were.

Best Sleeper Hit

  • The Wild West
  • Outlaster
  • Mega Mech
  • Super Doomspire: WINNER

Game of the Year

  • Piggy: WINNER
  • Adopt Me
  • Royale High
  • World // Zero

Best Game Trailer

  • Parenthood
  • Tower Defence Simulator: WINNER
  • The Wild West
  • Tank Warfare

Roblox Video of the Year

  • ¡PASAMOS de PRISIÓN NOOB a PRISIÓN PRO de MÁXIMA SEGURIDAD en ROBLOX! (Not a typo!)
  • Psycho Pig Music Video by FGTeeV: WINNER
  • Ultiamte Roblox Piggy Song by Lankybox
  • “Dream” Roblox Music Video by LOGinHDi

Best New Game

  • Piggy
  • Brookhaven: WINNER
  • Islands
  • Outlaster

Best Video Content Creator

  • Lyna
  • ItsFunneh
  • KreekCraft: WINNER
  • GamingWithKev

Most Immersive Experience

  • World // Zero: WINNER
  • Dawn of Aurora (ALPHA)
  • Dragon Adventures
  • Bad Business

Most Educational Game

  • Lua Learning: WINNER
  • Word Bomb
  • Chess
  • SPACE SAILORS

Best Live Event

  • RB Battles: WINNER
  • Adopt Me
  • Jailbreak
  • Arsenal

Creator of the Year

  • MiniToon: WINNER
  • BIG Games
  • Splitting Point Studios
  • Nosniy Games

Mobile Game of the Year

  • Phantom Forces: WINNER
  • Piggy
  • Car Crushers 2
  • Driving Simulator

Best Use of Tech

  • Tank Warfare: WINNER
  • Dragon Adventure
  • Super Golf
  • Mermaid Life

Best Showcase

  • Lost Street
  • Graanhaven Rotterdam: WINNER
  • Totoro (SHOWCSE)
  • After Life (SHOWCASE)

Builderman’s Award of Excellence

  • Piggy: Winner

