‘Roblox’: Check Out All Of The Winners From The 2021 Bloxy Awards

On Saturday 27th March Roblox hosted the 8th annual Bloxy Awards. The award ceremony celebrates the brightest and best Roblox games out there. So far the award space has had over 26 million visits. The ceremony also featured a virtual performance from UK band Royal Blood.

In total there were fifteen different categories with four nominees for each. Read on to find out who was nominated for each category and most importantly who the winners were.

Best Sleeper Hit

The Wild West

Outlaster

Mega Mech

Super Doomspire: WINNER

Game of the Year

Piggy: WINNER

Adopt Me

Royale High

World // Zero

Best Game Trailer

Parenthood

Tower Defence Simulator: WINNER

The Wild West

Tank Warfare

Roblox Video of the Year

¡PASAMOS de PRISIÓN NOOB a PRISIÓN PRO de MÁXIMA SEGURIDAD en ROBLOX! (Not a typo!)

Psycho Pig Music Video by FGTeeV: WINNER

Ultiamte Roblox Piggy Song by Lankybox

“Dream” Roblox Music Video by LOGinHDi

Best New Game

Piggy

Brookhaven: WINNER

Islands

Outlaster

Best Video Content Creator

Lyna

ItsFunneh

KreekCraft: WINNER

GamingWithKev

Most Immersive Experience

World // Zero: WINNER

Dawn of Aurora (ALPHA)

Dragon Adventures

Bad Business

Most Educational Game

Lua Learning: WINNER

Word Bomb

Chess

SPACE SAILORS

Best Live Event

RB Battles: WINNER

Adopt Me

Jailbreak

Arsenal

Creator of the Year

MiniToon: WINNER

BIG Games

Splitting Point Studios

Nosniy Games

Mobile Game of the Year

Phantom Forces: WINNER

Piggy

Car Crushers 2

Driving Simulator

Best Use of Tech

Tank Warfare: WINNER

Dragon Adventure

Super Golf

Mermaid Life

Best Showcase

Lost Street

Graanhaven Rotterdam: WINNER

Totoro (SHOWCSE)

After Life (SHOWCASE)

Builderman’s Award of Excellence

Piggy: Winner