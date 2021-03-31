‘Roblox’: Check Out All Of The Winners From The 2021 Bloxy Awards

On Saturday 27th March Roblox hosted the 8th annual Bloxy Awards. The award ceremony celebrates the brightest and best Roblox games out there. So far the award space has had over 26 million visits. The ceremony also featured a virtual performance from UK band Royal Blood.
In total there were fifteen different categories with four nominees for each. Read on to find out who was nominated for each category and most importantly who the winners were.
Best Sleeper Hit
- The Wild West
- Outlaster
- Mega Mech
- Super Doomspire: WINNER
Game of the Year
- Piggy: WINNER
- Adopt Me
- Royale High
- World // Zero
Best Game Trailer
- Parenthood
- Tower Defence Simulator: WINNER
- The Wild West
- Tank Warfare
Roblox Video of the Year
- ¡PASAMOS de PRISIÓN NOOB a PRISIÓN PRO de MÁXIMA SEGURIDAD en ROBLOX! (Not a typo!)
- Psycho Pig Music Video by FGTeeV: WINNER
- Ultiamte Roblox Piggy Song by Lankybox
- “Dream” Roblox Music Video by LOGinHDi
Best New Game
- Piggy
- Brookhaven: WINNER
- Islands
- Outlaster
Best Video Content Creator
- Lyna
- ItsFunneh
- KreekCraft: WINNER
- GamingWithKev
Most Immersive Experience
- World // Zero: WINNER
- Dawn of Aurora (ALPHA)
- Dragon Adventures
- Bad Business
Most Educational Game
- Lua Learning: WINNER
- Word Bomb
- Chess
- SPACE SAILORS
Best Live Event
- RB Battles: WINNER
- Adopt Me
- Jailbreak
- Arsenal
Creator of the Year
- MiniToon: WINNER
- BIG Games
- Splitting Point Studios
- Nosniy Games
Mobile Game of the Year
- Phantom Forces: WINNER
- Piggy
- Car Crushers 2
- Driving Simulator
Best Use of Tech
- Tank Warfare: WINNER
- Dragon Adventure
- Super Golf
- Mermaid Life
Best Showcase
- Lost Street
- Graanhaven Rotterdam: WINNER
- Totoro (SHOWCSE)
- After Life (SHOWCASE)
Builderman’s Award of Excellence
- Piggy: Winner