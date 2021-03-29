Connect with us

Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to lead cast of Disney+ event series ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Find out who else is in the cast.

Published

Obi-Wan Kenobi
Credit: Disney / LucasFilm

Disney+’s upcoming ‘Star Wars‘ event series ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ will begin shooting in April and today the cast has been announced.

Ewan McGregory will reprise the role of iconic Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi’. He will be joined by Hayden Christensen who will return as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. 

Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie. 

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith’ where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. 

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ is directed by Deborah Chow, director of two critically acclaimed episodes of ‘The Mandalorian,’ Season 1.

The series is executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and writer Joby Harold. The casting director is Carmen Cuba.

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ will be available exclusively on Disney+.

