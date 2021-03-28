Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

‘Line of Duty’ series 6 episode 2 preview

AC-12 suspect a cover-up.

Published

Line Of Duty - 6x02
Credit: BBC/World Productions/Chris Barr

In the first episode of Line of Duty season 6, DCI Jo Davidson (Kelly Macdonald) was leading a team looking into the unsolved murder of investigative journalist Gail Vella (Andi Osho)

If you want to avoid spoilers, stop reading this article now.

Davidson received information from a CHIS (Covert Human Intelligence Source), which pointed that at a potential suspect. En route to arrest the suspect, Davidson diverted the team to what she said was a suspicious van. During this time surveillance was also pulled due to a paperwork mix-up. When then eventually carried out the raid the man they arrested didn’t appear to be involved.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Watch the Line of Duty season 6 trailer below:

Following the raid, PS Farida Jatri (Anneika Rose) made a complaint about Davidson to AC-12 via DS Steve Arnott (Martin Compston). He had to work hard with DC Chloe Bishop (Shalom Brune-Franklin) to convince Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dubar) to open up an official investigation.

DI Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) was revealed to have left AC-12 and was now part of Davidson’s team. Arnott eventually made contact with her to see if she had any inside information and hoped that she would become their informant.

Elsewhere in the episode, it was revealed that Davidson and Jatri had been in a relationship that had just ended. Back at her own flat, we saw that Davidson has a heavily fortified front door. While at the office she had a telling off from her boss, Detective Superintendent Ian Buckells (Nigel Boyle). The episode left us with plenty of questions.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In episode 2, having opened an official inquiry into DCI Jo Davidson and Operation Lighthouse, AC-12 begin to suspect a cover up. Steve and Chloe dig into Gail Vella’s controversial reporting for clues to her murder, and find links to previous AC-12 cases. Their investigation takes a shocking turn when they begin to scrutinise Jo’s personal life.

Line of Duty continues on Sunday 28th March, 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Preview the episode with our gallery below:

Line Of Duty - 6x02
Line Of Duty - 6x02
Line Of Duty - 6x02
Line Of Duty - 6x02
Line Of Duty - 6x02
Line Of Duty - 6x02
Line Of Duty - 6x02
Line Of Duty - 6x02
Line Of Duty - 6x02
Line Of Duty - 6x02
Line Of Duty - 6x02
Line Of Duty - 6x02
Line Of Duty - 6x02
Line Of Duty - 6x02
Line Of Duty - 6x02
Line Of Duty - 6x02
Line Of Duty - 6x02
Line Of Duty - 6x02
Line Of Duty - 6x02
Line Of Duty - 6x02
Line Of Duty - 6x02
Line Of Duty - 6x02
Line Of Duty - 6x02
Line Of Duty - 6x02
Line Of Duty - 6x02
Line Of Duty - 6x02
Line Of Duty - 6x02
Credit: BBC/World Productions/Chris Barr/Steffan Hill

In this article:,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Walter Presents: The Hunter Walter Presents: The Hunter

TV

Walter Presents: ‘The Hunter’ coming to Channel 4 in April

The Italian thriller arrives next month.

5 days ago
The Overtones The Overtones

Music

The Overtones to release new album ’10’ in June

The band celebrates their 10th anniversary this year.

4 days ago
Line Of Duty - 6x01 Line Of Duty - 6x01

TV

‘Line of Duty’ series 6 episode 1 recap

AC-12 set their sights on a new case.

7 days ago
Emma & Jolie Emma & Jolie

EF Country

Emma & Jolie team up with Josh Kerr for new single ‘How Do I Choose’

You can pre-save the song now ahead of its release on Friday.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you