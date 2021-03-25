Connect with us

Initiation

Film

‘Initiation’ – UK exclusive artwork and trailer released for upcoming slasher

A slasher flick set on a college campus? Sign us up!

Published

Signature Entertainment have unveiled the UK exclusive artwork and trailer for upcoming slasher film ‘Initiation’.

Starring Bart Johnson (‘High School Musical’) , Yancy Butler (‘Kick-Ass’, ‘Hard Target’), Lochlyn Munro (‘The Predator’, ‘Riverdale’), Jon Huertas (‘This Is Us’) and Froy Gutierrez (‘Teen Wolf’), Initiation was written and directed by John Barardo.

Sex, drugs and cyber-bullying collide in this edgy slasher about a cruel social media game that spins out of control. Initiation sees Whiton University unravel on the night a star-athlete is murdered in the wake of a buried assault allegation, kicking off a spree of social media-linked slayings.

As a masked killer targets students across campus, a trio of sorority sisters races to uncover the truth behind the school’s hidden secrets — and the horrifying meaning of an exclamation point – before they become the next victims.

Take a look at the UK artwork below and view the trailer at the top of this article:

Initiation
Credit: Signature Entertainment UK

Signature Entertainment presents ‘Initiation’ on DVD and Digital Platforms 24th May 2021.

