‘Adopt Me’ Adds 19 New Gifts In New Update

Includes four new legendary vehicles.

Adopt Me
Credit: Dreamcraft / Roblox

In a brand new update the team at Adopt Me have fully refreshed all of the gifts that are available from the gift store. Santa is still there in his summer garb but what he has to offer has changed massively.

In total there are nineteen new gifts available including four new legendary vehicles. The gifts range from new grapples and balloons, toys for your pets, new strollers and of course the new legendary vehicles.

Check out the gift refresh update video below:

The new legendary vehicles are the all-new skelly rex car, the dog car, the cardboard box car and the mighty hovercar. I’ve been lucky and already managed to bag a hovercar amongst other items and have been bombarded with trades. Although it’s pretty cool my personal favourite has to be the cardboard box car!

If you want to see some of the other new gifts check out our video below where we open loads of gift boxes hoping to get our hands on some of the legendary items.

