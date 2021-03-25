Roblox’s 2021 Bloxy Awards Will Feature A Performance From Royal Blood

The 2021 Bloxy awards will take place this weekend (27th March at 7pm GMT). This will be the 8th such awards ceremony which aims to celebrate the passion, talent, and creativity of the Roblox community of creators and players. The award ceremony will also feature a live three-song virtual concert virtual show from the top UK rock band Royal Blood, in collaboration with Warner Records.

This is the second year that the Bloxy’s will be entirely in platform, live streaming a fully-animated award show on the Roblox platform. Halfway through the event, users will be transported to a space-themed concert venue where they will enjoy an exclusive virtual performance from Royal Blood who will perform their new single, “Limbo” and other top songs. This event underscores how Roblox has become a go-to destination for music artists to connect with their fans and for the community to access artists.

The Bloxy Awards experience is open to all and takes attendees through four distinct environments on a voyage across the Roblox Metaverse. Each experience will spotlight multiple category winners, and midway through feature an exclusive virtual performance from Royal Blood in a space-themed concert venue.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Credit: Warner Music / Roblox Corp

“We are thrilled to perform virtually in front of the Roblox community,” said Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher of Royal Blood. “This promises to be a real cosmic experience. Strap yourselves in – we look forward to seeing you there.”

“The creativity of the Roblox community powers the experiences on our platform, and the social connections players make while sharing these experiences are deeply enriched by music,” said Jon Vlassopulos, Vice President and Global Head of Music for Roblox. “We’re thrilled to host Royal Blood as we celebrate the talent of our creators with the greater Roblox community in this immersive, out-of-this-world Metaverse experience.”

“Royal Blood have always been a forward-thinking band and so it is fitting that they play inside Roblox this year and introduce a whole new audience to their incredible sound,” said Phil Christie, President, Warner Records UK