Losing Alice

TV

Trailer debuts for Apple TV+ psychological thriller ‘Losing Alice’

The Israeli series is perfect binge-watching for lockdown.

Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for its eight-episode original series ‘Losing Alice’.

The first three episodes of the psychological thriller from creator and director Sigal Avin will debut globally on Friday 22nd January 2021. New episodes will premiere weekly every Friday after that.

Losing Alice’ takes the viewer on a hair-raising, heart-stopping cinematic journey through the conscious and subconscious of its protagonist’s mind. The Israeli-produced drama follows Alice (Ayelet Zurer), a 48-year-old female film director, who feels irrelevant since taking a step back to raise a family, while her husband, David (Gal Toren) is in the prime of his flourishing acting career. After a brief encounter on the train, Alice becomes obsessed with a young screenwriter femme fatale, Sophie (Lihi Kornowski) and her haunting film that David is set to star in. When Alice is asked to direct the project, she enters into an unconventional love triangle, eventually surrendering her moral integrity in order to achieve power, relevance and success. 

Through the prism of this female Faust, the series explores issues such as jealousy, guilt, fear of aging, and the complex relationships women have among themselves and each other. But above all, “Losing Alice” is a love letter for the still-too-rare female director. 

‘Losing Alice’ is created, written and directed by Sigal Avin, who also serves as executive producer alongside Yoni Paran, Nadav Palti and Tami Mozes Borovitz. The series will be available to stream globally for the first time ever on Apple TV+ in a new co-production deal with Israel’s Dori Media productions in association with HOT.

