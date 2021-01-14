‘Borgen’: cast announced by Netflix for new season

Award-winning series ‘Borgen’ will return in 2022 for a new season on Netflix and the casting for the show has been announced.

The new season reunites creator Adam Price with lead actresses Sidse Babett Knudsen (Birgitte Nyborg) and Birgitte Hjort Sørensen (Katrine Fønsmark).

Joining the cast are Mikkel Boe Følsgaard, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Özlem Saglanmak, Simon Bennebjerg, Johanne Louise Schmidt and Magnus Millang.

Returning from the original cast are also Søren Malling (Torben Friis), Signe Egholm Olsen (Anne Sophie Lindenkrone), Mikael Birkkjær (Philip Christensen), Lisbeth Wulff (Pia Munk), Lars Mikkelsen (Søren Ravn), Laura Allen Müller Smith (Nadia Barazani), Jens Albinus (Jon Berthelsen), Lars Knutzon (Bent Sejrø), Peter Mygind (Michael Laugesen), Morten Kirkskov (Niels Erik Lund), Gitte Siem Christensen (Kirsten Sejrø), Angunnguaq Larsen (Jens Enok Berthelsen), Freja Riemann (Laura Nyborg Christensen) and Kasper Lange (Dan Vestergaard).

The cast also includes Peter Zandersen, Youssef Hvidtfeldt, Charlotte Fich, Pegah Booyash, Karin Bang Heinemeier, Sussie Nøhr, Niklas Herskind, Michael Moritzen and Viola Martinsen.



The new season of ‘Borgen’ again follows Birgitte Nyborg (Sidse Babett Knudsen), her staff and the media tasked with covering her, this time in her role as Foreign Minister. The show will also follow Katrine Fønsmark’s (Birgitte Hjort Sørensen) journey. After being Birgitte’s head of press for a while, in the new season she is back in journalism where she has landed a job as head of the news department for a large, nationwide television station.

Sidse Babett Knudsen said: “We’re finally getting started with Borgen again, and it’s definitely about time. I have been looking forward to this moment so much that I feel like I am about to explode. I look forward to meeting all the new characters, people on both sides of the camera (and the desks) and to revisiting the ‘old ones’ from the first seasons. You should be careful with what you say, but I have sky-high expectations on this project. And most of all, I look forward to moving back into Birgitte Nyborg. What a privilege to be able to ride the carousel once again with this character that I love so much.”

Mikkel Boe Følsgaard commented: “5-6 years ago, I lived in England for a period of time. When I told people over there that I was from Denmark, it wasn’t Michael Laudrup, Queen Margrethe nor Aqua they started to talk about; it was Borgen. Everyone had seen it. Everyone wanted to discuss it. Everyone praised it.

I look forward to getting started with the production and to become a part of Borgen’s universe. I am incredibly happy and proud to be able to carry on the legacy of one of the biggest Danish TV series, a series that has paved the way for the great success that Danish TV has had for many years, and which all of us in the film and TV industry now stand on the shoulders of.”

The new ‘Borgen’ will launch in 2022.