Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Petric

EF Country

Premiere: watch Petric’s music video for ‘All Who Wander’

The Canadian Country trio releases their new video today.

Published

Petric are premiering the music video for their new single ‘All Who Wander’ exclusively on EF Country today.

The award-winning Canadian Country trio shot the video across different location in their home province of Manitoba.

The video captures the emotions behind the song, as Petric explains, “it’s an uplifting song about having faith and trusting the journey. When you let go of all worry, and just embrace the road you’re on, it’s such a liberating feeling. We wanted to capture that emotion in this video and we feel we absolutely did”

The video was directed by Brett Anderson who travelled around Manitoba for a month with his girlfriend and a drone camera, filming their journey along the way.

Talking about the experience he reveals; “I created the entire video in my head straight after hearing the song. I knew it would be tough to get talent to all of the different locations but this is exactly how I pictured the video from the second I heard the song. One crashed drone and a flat tire later we have a video that I couldn’t be prouder of”.

Petric’s upcoming album ‘Flashbacks’, which will be released on 13th January 2021 and is available to pre-order from https://ffm.to/petricflashbacks, is produced by Grammy nominated, Canadian producer Chris Baseford (Meghan Patrick, Avril Lavigne, Nickelback). It features their singles ‘Déjà Vu’, ‘Something To Do With You’ and ‘Single Problem’.

In this article:,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Adopt Me Adopt Me

Games & Tech

Check Out All Of The New Pets From Fossil Eggs In The Dinosaur Update In ‘Adopt Me’ on ‘Roblox’

Which pet are you looking forward to the most?

7 days ago
Petric Petric

EF Country

Canadian Country trio Petric release new single ‘All Who Wander’

The single is available to download and stream now.

5 days ago
Brothers Osborne Brothers Osborne

EF Country

Brothers Osborne – ‘Skeletons’ review

The duo return with their strongest album yet.

7 days ago
Ashley Campbell Ashley Campbell

EF Country

Ashley Campbell – ‘Something Lovely’ review

The musician follows up her debut with a new collection of songs.

4 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you