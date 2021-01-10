Connect with us

Limited Edition Elvis Presley Top Trumps released for his 85th birthday

Remember The King with this must-have new release.

Elvis Presley Top Trumps
Credit: Winning Moves

Elvis Presley would have been 85 this year and you can remember his classic hits and celebrate his legacy with limited edition Top Trumps.

The family favourite series has been around for over 40 years and now Elvis fans can get a pack of Top Trumps dedicated to The King. The pack includes 30 cards on his Greatest Singles and comes in a limited edition case.

Elvis is the best-selling solo artist of all-time with the most RIAA-certified albums in history. He holds the record for the most Billboard chat toppers and his legacy lives on to this day.

Each card features original album art and vital facts and figures about some of his greatest songs. From the classic ‘(Let Me Be Your) Teddy Bear’, to the iconic ‘Jailhouse Rock’ and the unforgettable ‘Suspicious Minds’, discover the history behind some of the most beloved songs ever written, and relive the accomplishments of one of the finest singers ever to grace the stage.

Pick from categories including ‘Year Released’, ‘Weeks at No. 1’, ‘Song Length’ and ‘Copies Sold’ as you vie for the title of Top Trump; you’ll be humming these tunes from Memphis to Graceland and beyond.

Elvis Presley Top Trumps are available from Booghe.co.uk.

