Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Games & Tech

Former PoPCap Devs Team Up To Make Space Otter Charlie

Available to whishlist now on Steam.

Published

Space Otter Charlie
Credit: Wayward Distractions

Space Otter Charlie is the upcoming zero-g platformer from being developed by Wayward Productions. Ed Allard, formerly the worldwide studio head at PopCap is the brain behind Space Otter Charlie. He’s working alongside Matt Holmberg, Isaac Aubrey, and Jeff Weinstein on Space Otter Charlie which is still in development with a release scheduled for early 2021

The Space Otter Charlie development team is a group of familiar faces from the glory days of PopCap. Joining former global studio head of PopCap Ed Allard, we have Jeff Weinstein (AstroPop, Bookworm Adventures, Zuma’s Revenge) on code, Matt Holmberg (PvZ, Peggle 2, Feeding Frenzy, Magi Nation) on pixels, and Isaac Aubrey (Space Tyrant, Forza, Bejeweled Blitz, Motor City Online) on level design.

Watch some preview footage in the video below:

“While I was playing around with zero-g prototypes, the fluid motion reminded me of Feeding Frenzy, which was the first game I created like a hundred years ago. I’m not the first person to realize this connection – NASA trains astronauts for spacewalks underwater. I started thinking that sea creatures could probably adapt more quickly to the strangeness of Zero-G than humans could. Blend that realization with a zero-g game prototype and a long time love of sea otters, and you’ve got Space Otter Charlie.” said Ed Allard.

Key features:

  • Use all your abilities to pull off trick shots and take on enemies
  • Channel your inner otter to “swim” through zero gravity, jetpack through dangerous new areas
  • Enjoy local multiplayer modes with up to 3 friends
  • Craft new weapons, upgrades and wacky spacesuits to help you tackle puzzles and enemies
  • Learn more about your furry friends with fun facts as you explore

Space Otter Charlie is available to whishlist now on Steam.

Check out some screenshots in our gallery below:

Space Otter Charlie
Space Otter Charlie
Space Otter Charlie
Space Otter Charlie
Space Otter Charlie
Space Otter Charlie
Space Otter Charlie
Space Otter Charlie
Space Otter Charlie
Space Otter Charlie

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Bridgerton season 1 Bridgerton season 1

TV

‘Bridgerton’: the 5 most shocking moments from the first season of Netflix’s new hit series

The scandalous period drama has certainly been a hot topic.

5 days ago
The Heiress The Heiress

Film

Supernatural thriller ‘The Heiress’ gets March release

The British horror will arrive on digital later this year.

7 days ago
Walter Presents: Deliver Us Walter Presents: Deliver Us

TV

Walter Presents: ‘Deliver Us’ coming to Channel 4 in February

The Danish psychological thriller needs add to your to-watch-list right now.

5 days ago
Synchronic Synchronic

Film

‘Synchronic’ starring Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan coming to Digital this month

The sci-fi thriller will be available via premium video on demand.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you