Former PoPCap Devs Team Up To Make Space Otter Charlie

Space Otter Charlie is the upcoming zero-g platformer from being developed by Wayward Productions. Ed Allard, formerly the worldwide studio head at PopCap is the brain behind Space Otter Charlie. He’s working alongside Matt Holmberg, Isaac Aubrey, and Jeff Weinstein on Space Otter Charlie which is still in development with a release scheduled for early 2021

The Space Otter Charlie development team is a group of familiar faces from the glory days of PopCap. Joining former global studio head of PopCap Ed Allard, we have Jeff Weinstein (AstroPop, Bookworm Adventures, Zuma’s Revenge) on code, Matt Holmberg (PvZ, Peggle 2, Feeding Frenzy, Magi Nation) on pixels, and Isaac Aubrey (Space Tyrant, Forza, Bejeweled Blitz, Motor City Online) on level design.

Watch some preview footage in the video below:

“While I was playing around with zero-g prototypes, the fluid motion reminded me of Feeding Frenzy, which was the first game I created like a hundred years ago. I’m not the first person to realize this connection – NASA trains astronauts for spacewalks underwater. I started thinking that sea creatures could probably adapt more quickly to the strangeness of Zero-G than humans could. Blend that realization with a zero-g game prototype and a long time love of sea otters, and you’ve got Space Otter Charlie.” said Ed Allard.

Key features:

Use all your abilities to pull off trick shots and take on enemies

Channel your inner otter to “swim” through zero gravity, jetpack through dangerous new areas

Enjoy local multiplayer modes with up to 3 friends

Craft new weapons, upgrades and wacky spacesuits to help you tackle puzzles and enemies

Learn more about your furry friends with fun facts as you explore

Space Otter Charlie is available to whishlist now on Steam.

Check out some screenshots in our gallery below: