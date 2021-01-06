Joe McElderry to release new single ‘Baby Had Your Fun’ this month

Joe McElderry will release new single ‘Baby Had Your Fun’ on 22nd January 2021 it has been announced.

The song promises to be something different from ‘The X-Factor’ winner mixing Country sensibilities with disco. Fans can expect to hear McElderry’s trademark powerhouse vocals on the defiant kiss-off.

‘Baby Had Your Fun’ was written during lockdown with writing sessions spanning the globe – Sweden, the US, London and Sheffield. The video was filmed in Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall’s nightclub in South Shields and shows McElderry to be as confident on the dancefloor as he is behind the mic.

McElderry has kept himself busy during lockdown with his Zoom interview series, ‘Between Me and You’. These chats included fellow stars Alexandra Burke, Jade Thirlwall, John Barrowman and Drag Race star Baga Chips.

Joe was also asked to present his own radio show for Pride Radio over the Christmas period and he has been performing Zoom concerts from his living room.