Supernatural thriller ‘The Heiress’ gets March release

‘The Heiress’ will be released by The Movie Partnership, in association with Old Way Film & Television, in the UK and across the world, excluding US and Canada on 15th March 2021.

The film will be available to download from all major platforms including iTunes, Amazon, SKY Box Office, Sony and Google.

The female-driven story, blending the occult with contemporary familial issues, stars Candis Hergaard as Claire and Jayne Wisener as Anna, cousins who share a mysterious connection to a dark family secret. Following the death of Clare’s grandmother, ancient spirits are unleashed and the women must do battle with ‘Lilith’, a malevolent female spirit who has returned to claim possession of Anna’s unborn child.

Directed by Chris Bell and written by Danny Prescott, Jezz Vernon, Chris Bell and Kelly Prescott, ‘The Heiress’ is an Old Way Film & Television production, produced by, Richard Turner, Terry Stone, Jezz Vernon & Danny Prescott. It stars Candis Nergaard (‘Call the Midwife’) , Jayne Wisener (‘Sweeney Todd’), Jonny Phillips (‘Titanic’), David Schaal (‘The Inbetweeners’), Denise Stephenson (‘St Trinians’), Mark Arden (‘Agatha Raisin’) and Flip Webster (‘Harry Potter’).

Producers Terry Stone & Richard Turner said, “This film is a supernatural, thematic genre piece that’s focused on the centuries-old conflict between religion and science. It’s also firmly a post #metoo film, examining the issues with male hierarchies and assumptions from a feminist perspective. We’re thrilled that, alongside 4Digital Media, we can bring this film to a global audience”.

‘The Heiress’, is also being released on Tuesday 16th March 2021 in the US and Canada courtesy of 4Digital Media.