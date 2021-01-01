Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

‘The Masked Singer UK’ series 2 episode 2 preview

The rest of the contestants perform for the first time.

Published

The Masked Singer UK
Credit: Bandicoot TV / ITV

The Masked Singer UK‘ continues tomorrow on ITV and this weekend we’ll be meeting the rest of the contestants for this series.

Taking to the stage will be Bush Baby, Seahorse, Grandfather Clock, Harlequin, Viking and Blob. Remind yourself of last week’s performances and find out our guesses so far.

The panel – Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan – will be back in their seats for more (likely random) guesses as the contestants perform.

On the clues this year, Rita Ora comments “They’re really hard. I did come in confident and now I’m kind of like ‘not that easy’ but I’m hoping and I’m praying I can again leave with the title of the champion. Let’s see.”

We’ll be sharing our latest guesses on Sunday and we’re hoping there’s no one as hard as Badger from last week. We’ve still no idea who that might be under that costume!

Preview episode 2 with our gallery below:

Credit: Bandicoot TV / ITV

‘The Masked Singer UK’ continues Saturday on ITV at 7pm.

In this article:,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Billy Connolly: It's Been a Pleasure Billy Connolly: It's Been a Pleasure

TV

‘Billy Connolly: It’s Been A Pleasure’ to air on ITV tonight

The comedy legend is celebrated in this one-off special.

4 days ago
Finding Alice Finding Alice

TV

‘Finding Alice’ – watch the trailer for iTV’s new Keeley Hawes drama

The new drama starts in January.

4 days ago
The Masked Singer UK The Masked Singer UK

TV

‘The Masked Singer UK’ series 2 episode 1 – clues and guesses

The first singer was unmasked and we're guessing who the other 5 might be.

5 days ago
Adopt Me Adopt Me

Games & Tech

‘Adopt Me’ Winter Sale Is Live Now

Save up to 60% on selected items.

5 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you