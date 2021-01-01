‘The Masked Singer UK’ series 2 episode 2 preview

‘The Masked Singer UK‘ continues tomorrow on ITV and this weekend we’ll be meeting the rest of the contestants for this series.

Taking to the stage will be Bush Baby, Seahorse, Grandfather Clock, Harlequin, Viking and Blob. Remind yourself of last week’s performances and find out our guesses so far.

The panel – Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan – will be back in their seats for more (likely random) guesses as the contestants perform.

On the clues this year, Rita Ora comments “They’re really hard. I did come in confident and now I’m kind of like ‘not that easy’ but I’m hoping and I’m praying I can again leave with the title of the champion. Let’s see.”

We’ll be sharing our latest guesses on Sunday and we’re hoping there’s no one as hard as Badger from last week. We’ve still no idea who that might be under that costume!

Preview episode 2 with our gallery below:

Credit: Bandicoot TV / ITV

‘The Masked Singer UK’ continues Saturday on ITV at 7pm.