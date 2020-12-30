‘South Africa With Gregg Wallace’ launches on ITV next week – preview the first episode ‘Safari in Amakhala’

Gregg Wallace sets off to explore South Africa’s most iconic and best-loved landscapes and experiences in new ITV series ‘South Africa With Gregg Wallace’.

“I’m in South Africa, exploring its wild coast, vast savannahs, green valleys, and stunning cities. I’ll be discovering the wildlife, the culture, and of course savouring the cuisine of this diverse country. I’m taking my taste buds on the road for an epic adventure on the trail of the flavours and food, glorious food of the real South Africa.,” says Wallace.

The culinary expert visits six key destinations on his tour – he goes on safari in Amakhala, visits Cape Town, Augrabies Falls in the Kalahari Desert, the Whale Coast, Soweto in Johannesburg and the Garden Province – aiming to get a taste of the real South Africa.

Along the wild coast, on safari, through vast savannahs and into the cities Gregg discovers the flavours this diverse country has to offer – from the winelands around Cape Town to an Afrikaans braai in the Kalahari desert at sunset, Soweto’s street food stalls selling fat cakes, and traditional hearty dishes like bobotie.

Gregg also discovers South Africa’s famous wildlife – coming face to face with sharks and helping care for wild leopards and African penguins – and immerses himself in the country’s rich culture and tradition, new and old, as he journeys across the nation to gain a vivid insight into the country.

In the first episode, ‘Safari in Amakhala’, Gregg starts his three thousand mile journey by going on Safari on the Amakhala Game Reserve, a pioneering wildlife and conservation area in the Eastern Cape just north east of Port Elizabeth.

Preview the first episode with our gallery below:

Credit: Tin Can Island / ITV

‘South Africa With Gregg Wallace’ begins Tuesday 5th January 2021 at 7.30pm on ITV.