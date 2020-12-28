Win ‘The New Mutants’ On Blu-ray

‘The New Mutants’ is released on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD on 4th January 2021, and it’s available on digital now.
Part of ‘The X-Men’ film series, ‘The New Mutants’ is about five young people who demonstrate special powers and are forced to undergo treatment at a secret institution – allegedly to cure them of the dangers of their powers. But it’s soon clear that their containment is part of a much bigger battle between the forces of good and evil!
The cast includes Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt and Henry Zaga. The film is directed by Josh Boone.
