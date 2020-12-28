Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Competitions

Win ‘The New Mutants’ On Blu-ray

The X-Men film is up for grabs.

Published

The New Mutants
Credit: Fox

‘The New Mutants’ is released on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD on 4th January 2021, and it’s available on digital now.

Part of ‘The X-Men’ film series, ‘The New Mutants’ is about five young people who demonstrate special powers and are forced to undergo treatment at a secret institution – allegedly to cure them of the dangers of their powers. But it’s soon clear that their containment is part of a much bigger battle between the forces of good and evil!

The cast includes Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt and Henry Zaga. The film is directed by Josh Boone.

The New Mutants
Credit: Fox

‘The New Mutants’ is available on digital now, and on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD on 4th January 2021.

To celebrate the release we’ve got 1 copy of ‘The New Mutants’ on Blu-ray to give away. Enter below for a chance to win…

a Rafflecopter giveaway

This competition closes at 23:59 GMT on Sunday 3rd January 2021.

Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prizes will take longer than normal to be sent out.

Terms & Conditions

  1. The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 15.
  2. Winners will be selected at random.
  3. By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions.
  4. Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries.
  5. Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice.
  6. Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition.
  7. Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 5 working days.
  8. The supplier may change the prize offered without warning.
  9. There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions.
  10. Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kylie Minogue Kylie Minogue

Music

10 Kylie Minogue songs that should have been singles

We pick 10 songs from the Pop Princess' catalogue that should have been singles.

3 days ago
Brett Eldredge Brett Eldredge

EF Country

Entertainment Focus’ Top 10 Country albums of 2020

Brett Eldredge, Carly Pearce and Sam Hunt are among our picks.

5 days ago
Doctor Who Christmas Doctor Who Christmas

TV

The seven ‘Doctor Who’ stories to enjoy at Christmas

Which adventures go nicely with a mince pie and a glass of port?

7 days ago
Michael J. Fox Michael J. Fox

Arts

Michael J. Fox – ‘No Time Like The Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality’ review

The actor shares more stories about his fight against Parkinson's Disease.

7 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you