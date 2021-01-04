Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Competitions

Win ‘Body of Water’ on DVD

We have two copies of the film up for grabs.

Published

Body of Water
Credit: Verve Pictures

Lucy Brydon’s critically acclaimed powerful debut feature ‘Body of Water’ sensitively explores the impact of an eating disorder on a family.  

Having just completed another round of treatment for chronic anorexia, acclaimed war photographer Stephanie (Sian Brooke) is working hard to reconnect with her family. Her mother Susan (Amanda Burton) is supportive but preoccupied by her forthcoming wedding to Annette (Kazia Pelka). Meanwhile Stephanie’s teenage daughter, competitive swimmer Pearl (Fabienne Piolini-Castle), is angry and full of resentment, refusing to give her mother a second chance. Stephanie will need all her strength to keep her head above water.

The film was commissioned through the Film London’s Microwave scheme backed by the BFI (using funds from the National Lottery) and BBC Films and produced by Lions Den Films in association with Bright Shadow Films & Boudica Films.

Body of Water
Credit: Verve Pictures

‘Body of Water’ is released on digital and DVD on 11th January 2021.

To celebrate the release of ‘Body of Water’ we’ve got 2 copies on DVD to give away. Enter below for a chance to win…

a Rafflecopter giveaway

This competition closes at 23:59 GMT on Wednesday 13th January 2021.

Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prizes will take longer than normal to be sent out.

Terms & Conditions

  1. The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 15.
  2. Winners will be selected at random.
  3. By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions.
  4. Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries.
  5. Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice.
  6. Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition.
  7. Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 5 working days.
  8. The supplier may change the prize offered without warning.
  9. There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions.
  10. Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Rebecka Martinsson: Arctic Murders Rebecka Martinsson: Arctic Murders

TV

Walter presents: ‘Rebecka Martinsson: Arctic Murders Season 2’ preview – a welcome return for the Swedish thriller

The main actress may be different but the show is as good as ever.

2 days ago
Walter Presents: Monster Walter Presents: Monster

TV

Walter Presents: ‘Monster’ preview – all the hallmarks of traditional Nordic Noir

A dark Nordic Noir that's perfect for the winter.

6 days ago
The Jaws Book. Credit: Bloomsbury The Jaws Book. Credit: Bloomsbury

Arts

The Jaws Book – New Perspectives on the Classic Summer Blockbuster review

A collection of critical essays provides a comprehensive overview of Jaws and its place in cinema history.

5 days ago
The Cabins The Cabins

TV

‘The Cabins’ – see inside the new ITV2 dating show

See the first images from the new show.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you