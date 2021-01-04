Win ‘Body of Water’ on DVD

Lucy Brydon’s critically acclaimed powerful debut feature ‘Body of Water’ sensitively explores the impact of an eating disorder on a family.
Having just completed another round of treatment for chronic anorexia, acclaimed war photographer Stephanie (Sian Brooke) is working hard to reconnect with her family. Her mother Susan (Amanda Burton) is supportive but preoccupied by her forthcoming wedding to Annette (Kazia Pelka). Meanwhile Stephanie’s teenage daughter, competitive swimmer Pearl (Fabienne Piolini-Castle), is angry and full of resentment, refusing to give her mother a second chance. Stephanie will need all her strength to keep her head above water.
The film was commissioned through the Film London’s Microwave scheme backed by the BFI (using funds from the National Lottery) and BBC Films and produced by Lions Den Films in association with Bright Shadow Films & Boudica Films.
‘Body of Water’ is released on digital and DVD on 11th January 2021.
