‘The Masked Singer UK’ series 2 episode 1 – clues and guesses

‘The Masked Singer UK’ returned for a second series last night and it’s the perfect entertainment to help us through the rest of the Christmas break.

Joel Dommett returned to host the series with Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross back on the panel. For this series, Mo Gilligan has taken over from Ken Jeong, who was unable to travel to the UK due to the pandemic.

On the first episode, six of this year’s contestants performed for the first time and they gave out plenty of clues. We tracked all of the clues and have made our guesses as to who we think each contestant is. Read on for our thoughts…

Robin

The clues: Robin was seen boxing before walking onto a stage. He was seen singing into a microphone and appeared very confident, and said he sometimes ‘flies without wings’. We also saw a glimpse of Albert Square so could there be an EastEnders reference in there?

Our guess: Aston Merrygold from JLS. Robin can obviously sing and he performed like this wasn’t his first time. The boxing clues threw me but a quick Google tells you that Aston enjoys boxing and JLS performed Westlife’s ‘Flying Without Wings’ during their time on ‘The X Factor’.

Swan

The clues: Swan spoke with an American accent and talked about her strength and independence. She was seen walking through a ballroom and being photographed. Swan said there was something royal about being a swan and they were always in a calm state. She also talked about coming full circle and her career being ‘honoured’.

Our guess: Darcey Bussell. Darcey has sung before when she toured with Katherine Jenkins. Some of the clues seems to suggest Swan is a dancer so that would fit. I’m not 100% convinced on this one.

Dragon

The clues: Dragon sounded American and said he wanted to be loved. He kicked a doll house that revealed money. Dragon also said ‘deal’ and ‘drag on’. He also said he had a fiery temper.

Our guess: Courtney Act. The rainbow colours down the front of the dragon must be a clue and I know Courtney can sing and perform. The American accent sounded put on to my ears, so maybe Courtney was disguising his Australian accent.

Sausage

The clues: Sausage is a combination of lots of things. Can be labelled a tom boy but likes to be glam. On the food truck it said ‘Billie’ and Sausage said she was going to sing a really banger. Her performances are a balancing act.

Our guess: Rebecca Ferguson. The voice sounded a bit like Rebecca at times and the ‘Billie’ hint could refer to the Billie Holiday covers album that she recorded.

Badger

The clues: Badger has been used to being anonymous in his career. He said he could have been surrounded by people but no one would know who he was. Badger said he was going to try and claw his way to victory. He also said he saw things as a virtual world.

Our guess: Like the panel I’m absolutely stumped on this one. Viewers think it could be Will Young but I doubt he’d be able to walk down the street without being recognised. The clues point to a drummer in a band but that rules out the likes of McFly’s Harry Judd who is very recognisable. I’ll wait to see what his next performance brings.

Unmasked

Alien

At the end of the first episode, Alien was unmasked and revealed to be Sophie Ellis-Bextor. Her voice is very distinctive so I’m amazed none of the panel recognised it during her first performance.

‘The Masked Singer UK’ continues at 7pm Saturday on ITV.