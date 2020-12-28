Connect with us

Finding Alice

TV

‘Finding Alice’ – watch the trailer for iTV’s new Keeley Hawes drama

The new drama starts in January.

Published

ITV’s new contemporary drama ‘Finding Alice’ arrives in January and you can watch the trailer right here.

An all-star line up joins award-winning actress Keeley Hawes in the series, which was created by Roger Goldby, Keeley Hawes and Simon Nye, and written by Roger and Simon.

The six-part drama focuses on Alice’s honest, raw, blackly comic journey of grief, love and life after the death of her partner Harry.

BAFTA-nominated Hawes plays the role of Alice, and is joined by a star-studded cast including Joanna Lumley, Nigel Havers, Jason Merrells, Gemma Jones, Kenneth Cranham, rising star Isabella Pappas, Sharon Rooney and Rhashan Stone.

Finding Alice’ airs on ITV in January. 

