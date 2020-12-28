‘Finding Alice’ – watch the trailer for iTV’s new Keeley Hawes drama

ITV’s new contemporary drama ‘Finding Alice’ arrives in January and you can watch the trailer right here.

An all-star line up joins award-winning actress Keeley Hawes in the series, which was created by Roger Goldby, Keeley Hawes and Simon Nye, and written by Roger and Simon.

The six-part drama focuses on Alice’s honest, raw, blackly comic journey of grief, love and life after the death of her partner Harry.

BAFTA-nominated Hawes plays the role of Alice, and is joined by a star-studded cast including Joanna Lumley, Nigel Havers, Jason Merrells, Gemma Jones, Kenneth Cranham, rising star Isabella Pappas, Sharon Rooney and Rhashan Stone.



‘Finding Alice’ airs on ITV in January.