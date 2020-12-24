Mark Wright documents final chance to be a professional footballer in new BBC series

Following his recent signing to Crawley Town, Mark Wright is documenting his final attempt at making it as a professional footballer in new BBC iPlayer mini-series ‘Mark Wright: The Last Chance’ in January 2021.

Soon after being announced as the League Two side’s newest arrival, the BBC Sport cameras follow the well-known television presenter and personality as he strives to break into the first team and embark on a new career.

As well as a regular team slot to fight for at Crawley, there is also the prospect of an FA Cup third appearance against Premier League side Leeds United for Mark – a game which will air on BBC One on Sunday, January 10.

Football runs throughout the Wright family, Mark had a promising start as a teenage Tottenham Hotspur youth team captain, and was also on the fringe of the first team. His younger brother Josh currently plays for Leyton Orient, who also play in League Two.

Steve Rudge, BBC Lead Executive, football, said: “Mark signing for Crawley Town is an interesting story and one the BBC wanted to get involved with to follow his commitment in making a dream come true in the professional game.”

‘Mark Wright: The Last Chance’ will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer in January 2021.