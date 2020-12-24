Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

Mark Wright documents final chance to be a professional footballer in new BBC series

The series is coming to BBC iPlayer next month.

Published

Mark Wright
Credit: Stan Boardman / Telephoto Images

Following his recent signing to Crawley Town, Mark Wright is documenting his final attempt at making it as a professional footballer in new BBC iPlayer mini-series ‘Mark Wright: The Last Chance’ in January 2021.

Soon after being announced as the League Two side’s newest arrival, the BBC Sport cameras follow the well-known television presenter and personality as he strives to break into the first team and embark on a new career.

As well as a regular team slot to fight for at Crawley, there is also the prospect of an FA Cup third appearance against Premier League side Leeds United for Mark – a game which will air on BBC One on Sunday, January 10.

Football runs throughout the Wright family, Mark had a promising start as a teenage Tottenham Hotspur youth team captain, and was also on the fringe of the first team. His younger brother Josh currently plays for Leyton Orient, who also play in League Two.

Steve Rudge, BBC Lead Executive, football, said: “Mark signing for Crawley Town is an interesting story and one the BBC wanted to get involved with to follow his commitment in making a dream come true in the professional game.”

‘Mark Wright: The Last Chance’ will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer in January 2021.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kylie Minogue Kylie Minogue

Music

Entertainment Focus’ Top 10 pop albums of 2020

We share our top pop albums of the year.

4 days ago
Bee Gees Bee Gees

Competitions

Win ‘The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart’ on DVD

The new film could be yours.

7 days ago
James Bond - Spectre James Bond - Spectre

Film

Bond Theme Song Success: Top Songs

We take a look at five of the best themes from the franchise.

7 days ago
Brett Eldredge Brett Eldredge

EF Country

Entertainment Focus’ Top 10 Country albums of 2020

Brett Eldredge, Carly Pearce and Sam Hunt are among our picks.

16 hours ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you