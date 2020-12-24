First-look image release of Joanne Froggatt in ITV’s upcoming ‘Angela Black’

A first-look image has been released of Joanne Froggatt (‘Liar’, ‘Downton Abbey’) in iTV’s upcoming new drama ‘Angela Black’.

The brand new ITV drama is produced by award-winning production company Two Brothers Pictures (‘The Missing’, ‘Fleabag’, ‘Liar’, ‘Cheat’), in association with all3media international and written by Harry and Jack Williams.

Angela Black’s life appears idyllic: a lovely house in suburban London, days working as a volunteer at the dogs’ home, two wonderful sons and a charismatic, hard-working husband, Olivier (Michiel Huisman). However, beneath this façade of charmed domesticity, Angela is also the victim of domestic abuse.

Trapped in a relationship she cannot escape, Angela is approached out of the blue by Ed (Samuel Adewunmi), a private investigator, who spills Olivier’s darkest secrets. When faced with some horrifying truths about her husband, a stunned Angela is left reeling. Can she really trust Ed? Can she leave behind her life as she knows it and finally free herself from Olivier? With one encounter, Angela’s life switches from school runs and the dogs’ home to private detectives and buried secrets as she risks everything she holds dear to fight back against the man who has suppressed and tormented her for most of her life.

‘Angela Black’ is a Two Brothers Pictures (an all3media company) production, headed up by award-winning writers Jack and Harry Williams who will executive produce the series alongside Two Brothers Pictures Head of Drama, Christopher Aird (‘Baptiste’, ‘Liar’, ‘Clique’) and Sarah Hammond (‘Fleabag’, ‘Back to Life’).

It will be produced by Natasha Romaniuk (‘Fleabag’, ‘The Spilt’ S2) and directed by Craig Viveiros (‘Rillington Place’, ‘And Then There Were None’). Angela Black has been commissioned in the UK by ITV and by Spectrum in the USA.