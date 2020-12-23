Super Meat Boy Forever is out now on Switch and the Epic Games Store

Super Meat Boy Forever, Team Meat’s long, long awaited sequel to 2010’s runaway platforming hit Super Meat Boy, has finally made its debut on the Nintendo Switch eShop and Epic Games Store priced at £15.99. PlayStation and Xbox versions will follow in approximately one month.

This much anticipated sequel also moves the Meat Boy saga forward, as Meat Boy and his partner Bandage Girl have had a child, Nugget, who has unfortunately been kidnapped by the sinister stillborn psychopath, Dr. Fetus. So now it’s up to Meat Boy, Bandage Girl, and some surprising new characters in the Meat Boy Cinematic Universe, to rescue the kidnapped child.

Watch the Super Meat Boy Forever Switch trailer below:

In the time since we saw him last, Meat Boy has been hitting the gym and he now packs a punch with an oversized, Battletoads-esque right fist that packs a mean wallop! Combined with new slide and plummet manoeuvers, Meat Boy is more agile than ever.

Best of all the levels in Super Meat Boy Forever are randomly generated so each time the game is completed the option to replay the game appears and generates a whole new experience by presenting different levels with their own unique secret locations. There’s literally thousands of handcrafted levels for players to enjoy and conquer. You can replay Super Meat Boy Forever from start to finish several times before ever seeing a duplicate level. It is truly a remarkable feat of engineering and a monumental example of ignoring the limits of rational game design and production.

Credit: Team Meat

To commemorate Super Meat Boy Forever coming to Switch, Power A has made an official Super Meat Boy Forever Nintendo Switch controller. Check it out on the Power A website.

EF Games hopes to have a review of Super Meat Boy Forever in the coming weeks. For more information on the game check out the Super Meat Boy website.