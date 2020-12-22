‘Sing 2’ – casting and poster revealed for the animated sequel

Illumination has unveiled the cast and the first poster for ‘Sing 2’, the upcoming sequel to the hit 2016 film.

Due to arrive in cinemas in January 2022, the new film will feature the voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Croll, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Pharrell Williams, Letitia Wright, Eric Andrew, Chelsea Peretti and Bono.

Can-do koala Buster Moon and his all-star cast of animal performers prepare to launch their most dazzling stage extravaganza yet… in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There’s just one hitch: They first have to persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star—played by legendary music icon Bono, making his animated film debut—to join them.

Buster (McConaughey) and his cast have turned the New Moon Theater into a local hit, but Buster has his eyes on a bigger prize: Debuting a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in glamorous Redshore City.

But with no connections, Buster and his cast—including harried mother pig Rosita (Witherspoon), rocker porcupine Ash (Scarlett Johansson), earnest gorilla Johnny (Taron Egerton), shy elephant Meena (Tori Kelly) and, of course, porcine provocateur extraordinaire Gunter (Nick Kroll)—have to sneak their way into the world-famous Crystal Entertainment offices, run by a ruthless mogul wolf named Jimmy Crystal (Bobby Cannavale).

In a desperate attempt to get Mr. Crystal’s attention, Gunter spontaneously pitches an outrageous idea that Buster quickly runs with, promising that their new show will star lion rock legend Clay Calloway (Bono). Problem is, Buster has never met Clay, an artist who shut himself away from the world more than a decade ago after the loss of his wife and hasn’t been seen since.

As Gunter helps Buster dream up an out-of-this-world theatrical masterpiece, and the pressure (and sinister threats) from Mr. Crystal mount, Buster embarks on a quest to find Clay and persuade him to return to the stage. What begins as Buster’s dream of big-time success becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart.

‘Sing 2’ is written and directed by acclaimed returning filmmaker Garth Jennings and features, in addition to Bono’s and Cannavale’s roles, new characters played by music superstars Pharrell Williams and Halsey, ‘Black Panther’s Letitia Wright, and comedians Eric Andre and Chelsea Peretti.

Take a look at the poster below: