Sing 2 Event Now Live In Adopt Me On Roblox

Available for a limited time.

Published

Adopt Me
Credit: Uplift Games

To celebrate the upcoming Sing 2 movie, producers Illumination have teamed up with the guys at Adopt Me to give players a chance at some limited-time loot. From now and until the 1st December players will be able to claim an exclusive galaxy explorer helmet after they complete an easy quest for Buster Moon.

You can find Buster next to the new stage that has appeared on adoption island and he needs your help to collect various items that have been lost around the island. These items are all iconic pieces taken straight from the movie.

Collecting the items won’t take you long to do and this is an easy way of getting yourself a limited time pet accessory.

Watch the trailer below:

