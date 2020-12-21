Connect with us

Life On Eris

EF Country

Life On Eris release ‘Lovely, Dark and Deep’

Take a listen to the wintry new track.

Published

Life On Eris – husband/wife duo Chris Carmack and Erin Slaver – have released their new song ‘Lovely, Dark and Deep’.

A sultry reinterpretation of Robert Frost’s poem ‘Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening’, Life On Eris have added their trademark twist of intricate lyrics and haunting harmonies. The song was penned and produced by Carmack and Slaver.

They play all of the instruments you hear on the track too including bass, mandolin and violin.

“Erin came to me with the idea and the more we looked at it, the more we realized how lyrical [Frost’s] writing really was,” Carmack shared with People. “We ended up using his words for the verses, but then we took a few liberties and rewrote a chorus to make it a little less dark.”

“The world is stuck in the woods right now, but, like the poem says, if we want to get back to the promises we have to keep, we have to remember that we will get out of the woods eventually,” Slaver added. “We have to power through all of this craziness right now, so we can eventually get through the dark and find our way back.”

Life On Eris released their debut EP ‘Stonewall’ independently. Carmack can currently be seen on ABC’s medical drama ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ while Slaver has co-written and performed on several studio albums with JD & The Straight Shot.

