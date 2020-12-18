Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Pembrokeshire Murders

TV

‘The Pembrokeshire Murders’ to air over three nights in January on ITV – watch the trailer

Whet your appetite with the new trailer.

Published

ITV’s true crime drama ‘The Pembrokeshire Murders‘ will be airing over three nights in January it has been confirmed.

Fans can tune in on 11th, 12th and 13th January to watch the series, starring Luke Evans and Keith Allen. The trailer for the three-part series has been released and you can watch it at the top of this article.

The drama is adapted from the true crime book ‘Catching the Bullseye Killer’, written by Senior Investigating Officer Steve Wilkins and ITV news journalist Jonathan Hill. Luke Evans (Dracula Untold, The Alienist, The Great Train Robbery) takes the role of Steve Wilkins. 

Commented Luke Evans:, “It is a privilege to be playing the role of Steve Wilkins in The Pembrokeshire Murders and working again with Simon Heath, his team at World Productions and ITV. It’s a huge responsibility for me as the drama depicts a true crime which to this day still affects the families of those whose lives were tragically taken.”

Two unsolved double murders from the 1980s cast a shadow over the work of the Dyfed Powys police force. In 2006, newly promoted Detective Superintendent Steve Wilkins decided to reopen both cases. Employing pioneering forensic methods, Wilkins and his handpicked team found microscopic DNA and fibres that potentially linked the murders to a string of burglaries committed in the 80s and 90s. The perpetrator of those robberies was nearing the end of his prison sentence, but if Steve Wilkins was right, he was also a serial killer … Could Steve and his team find enough forensic evidence to charge their suspect before he was released  to potentially kill again?

The Pembrokeshire Murders’ airs on ITV on 11th, 12th and 13th January at 9pm. 

In this article:,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Adopt Me Adopt Me

Games & Tech

‘Adopt Me’ Release More Details of Winter Update In New Video

Event goes live 15th December 4pm GMT.

4 days ago
Walter Presents: The Red Shadows Walter Presents: The Red Shadows

TV

Walter Presents: ‘The Red Shadows’ preview – a welcome relief from the real world

If escapism is what you're after, you should tune in to this new series.

5 days ago
Bee Gees Bee Gees

Competitions

Win ‘The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart’ on DVD

The new film could be yours.

1 day ago
The Male Gaze: The Boy Is Mine The Male Gaze: The Boy Is Mine

Film

‘The Male Gaze: The Boy Is Mine’ VOD review

The latest instalment comprises five new shorts.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you