‘The Pembrokeshire Murders’ to air over three nights in January on ITV – watch the trailer

ITV’s true crime drama ‘The Pembrokeshire Murders‘ will be airing over three nights in January it has been confirmed.

Fans can tune in on 11th, 12th and 13th January to watch the series, starring Luke Evans and Keith Allen. The trailer for the three-part series has been released and you can watch it at the top of this article.

The drama is adapted from the true crime book ‘Catching the Bullseye Killer’, written by Senior Investigating Officer Steve Wilkins and ITV news journalist Jonathan Hill. Luke Evans (Dracula Untold, The Alienist, The Great Train Robbery) takes the role of Steve Wilkins.

Commented Luke Evans:, “It is a privilege to be playing the role of Steve Wilkins in The Pembrokeshire Murders and working again with Simon Heath, his team at World Productions and ITV. It’s a huge responsibility for me as the drama depicts a true crime which to this day still affects the families of those whose lives were tragically taken.”

Two unsolved double murders from the 1980s cast a shadow over the work of the Dyfed Powys police force. In 2006, newly promoted Detective Superintendent Steve Wilkins decided to reopen both cases. Employing pioneering forensic methods, Wilkins and his handpicked team found microscopic DNA and fibres that potentially linked the murders to a string of burglaries committed in the 80s and 90s. The perpetrator of those robberies was nearing the end of his prison sentence, but if Steve Wilkins was right, he was also a serial killer … Could Steve and his team find enough forensic evidence to charge their suspect before he was released to potentially kill again?

‘The Pembrokeshire Murders’ airs on ITV on 11th, 12th and 13th January at 9pm.