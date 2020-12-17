Win ‘The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart’ on DVD

The first feature length documentary about the Bee Gees, including never-before-seen footage of the band is available now on Sky Documentaries, DVD and digital download, and to celebrate we’re giving you the chance to win a copy on DVD!
The film chronicles the rise of the iconic group, consisting of brothers Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb, their music and its evolution over the years and includes contemporary interviews with Barry Gibb, Eric Clapton, Mark Ronson, Noel Gallagher, Lulu, Nick Jonas, Chris Martin and Justin Timberlake.
To celebrate the release of 'The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart' on DVD
This competition closes at 23:59 GMT on Wednesday 23rd December 2020.
Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prizes will take longer than normal to be sent out.
